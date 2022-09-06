This Spanish Tiny House Is a Masterpiece of Sustainable Minimalist Design

One of the best parts of the growing tiny house trend is that designers in all parts of the world are encouraged to find the most sustainable building solutions, without sacrificing modern comfort. The Freeland House is a great example of that.
There are a few things that make the times we’re living in particularly interesting. One of them is the possibility of having a home shipped to you, no matter where you live. The concept of prefab (prefabricated) homes isn’t new, but their current availability and popularity are unprecedented. For example, you could have this tiny home shipped all the way from a small workshop in Catalonia.
At only 9.3 square feet (8 square meters) it’s indeed tiny, but this makes it even easier to transport using a trailer or a truck, with or without a crane. The team at Serena.House implemented a lot of sustainable solutions, including the use of natural materials.
This home’s walls can breathe, so that the air humidity can be regulated naturally, while the ecological insulation is made of cotton, wood, and hemp fibers, and the paint used both on the outside and the inside is also ecological.
The furniture is made of plywood, and the bathroom features natural stone panels. Most of the home’s additional elements, such as windows and the countertops, come from nearby suppliers, which is not only better for the environment, but also help support the local artisans.
But the Freeland is also a smart house, equipped with advanced energy and water-level monitoring systems. The oven, stove, and hot water run on gas, and solar panels can also be installed. A sustainable, tranquil haven, Freeland also manages to pack all the basic amenities in a minimalistic but very effective layout - every inch in this micro-house is used wisely.
Blending a sustainable structure with high-end appliances, the Freeland is truly a minimalistic gem. For details regarding its price, you can contact Serena.House.
