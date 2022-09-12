Luxury Tiny Home With a Rustic Hot Tub Is All About Elevated Countryside Romance

The glamping concept has convinced more people to enjoy the outdoors, and tiny houses have made this concept even more flexible thanks to their remarkable versatility. You can go from a minimalistic off-grid cabin to a modern farmhouse or a futuristic pre-fab dwelling, and never get bored. This time, we’re talking about the perfect romantic retreat.
Spending a vacation in the English country side already sounds lovely, but it could be even better in the intimacy of a shepherd’s hut-style tiny home. Called Ambrose, this bespoke 20-foot (6 meters) located in Kent, is ideal for a couple.
It looks rustic, and the contrast between the light wood and the dark exterior makes it stand out even more. Its interior is surprisingly stylish, including high-quality appliances, an elegant décor and a warm atmosphere.
Ambrose’s simple, open-space layout is anything but plain. The full-size bed is covered in luxurious linens, the elegant kitchen it fully equipped with premium appliances, and the en-suite bathroom boasts not just a separate shower, but even dainty shelves with fluffy towels.
The natural wool insulation prevents the house from overheating during the warm season, while a rustic wood-burning stove turns it into a warm and cozy haven in wintertime. There are even a few books and games ready to make evenings more interesting.
But this charming shepherd’s hut is just as luxurious on the outside. There’s a generous wooden hot tub filled only with fresh water for each new guest, without chlorine. Guests can also gather around the Indian fire pit, which is suitable for barbequing too.
The Adirondack chairs are just as good for chilly evenings as they are for bright mornings. The rustic hot tub is the most romantic choice, but there’s also an outside shower for summer days. Ambrose seems like the ideal romantic retreat in any season.
This lovely shepherd’s hut can be rented by anyone visiting Kent, in the UK. More details are available at Airbnb.
