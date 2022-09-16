This Alluring 1971 Triumph TR6R Tiger 650 Is a True Charmer, Odo Falls Short of 10K Miles

Even if it may not be quite as desirable as a classic Bonneville, the Tiger would probably turn just as many heads.
Showing just under 10k miles (16,000 km) on the counter, this 1971 Triumph TR6R Tiger 650 has been in the current owner’s possession since 2009. After it had changed hands, the British artifact was fitted with a new saddle and replacement side panels finished in black, as well as an aftermarket exhaust system ending in peashooter-style silencers.
Furthermore, its clutch, wiring harness, and single Amal carburetor have all been swapped with fresher items, as were the choke and throttle cables. There’s a youthful handlebar taking pride of place in the cockpit, and the rubber gaiters worn by the forks are also new. A modern voltage regulator was installed during the overhaul, which culminated with a restoration of the cylinder heads.
As for the TR6R’s technical specifications, its power source is an air-cooled 649cc parallel-twin mated to a four-speed transmission. In the neighborhood of 6,500 rpm, the engine can unleash up to 42 crankshaft-rated ponies, while a peak torque output numbering 37 pound-feet (50 Nm) will be accomplished at about 5,500 revs per minute. Ultimately, these digits can transform into a top speed of 105 mph (169 kph).
The bike’s anatomy features an oil-bearing skeleton, and the entire structure is supported by hydraulic forks and dual shocks with preload adjustability. Stopping power comes from a twin-leading-shoe drum brake at the front and a single-leading-shoe module at the opposite end. Last but not least, Triumph’s vintage beauty weighs 386 pounds (175 kg) without any fluids.
If you feel like you could use some English charm in your life, then it may be a good idea to consider taking this ‘71 MY TR6R Tiger 650 into your possession. That’s right; the specimen pictured above is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, where it will remain listed until the early evening of September 19. We don’t know what the predetermined reserve price might be, but the current bid amounts to $3,000.
