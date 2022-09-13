Japanese-Inspired Tiny House With Two Lofts Exudes Perfect Balance

Some tiny houses can be too quiet, as in minimalistic, others can be too loud and heavily-decorated. But this model that blends Japanese-inspired design with Swedish craftsmanship seems to be remarkably well-balanced. Designed to be a family home, it’s more sophisticated in its simplicity than the typical farmhouse.
Vagabond Haven is an appropriate name for a company that builds houses that can travel anywhere while still being as stylish and cozy as possible. Elise is one of them, part of the larger models – the Swedish builder has a pretty wide range, in terms of size.
Unfolding over 25 square meters (269 square feet) Elise has enough space for two lofts and a large kitchen, which sounds perfect for a family. Indeed, this is how it was intended, with the children’s room at the ground level, and the parents’ room set up in one of the lofts, according to the floorplan.
This is one of the features that set it apart, since most tiny homes have the living room downstairs. Instead, Elise has a carefully tucked away “bedroom” there, while the living room is upstairs, opposite the main bedroom.
The beautiful Japanese style is reflected in the simplicity of the design and high quality of the materials. There are several options for the exterior siding, one of them being Shou sugi ban (or Yakisugi) a centuries-old Japanese architectural technique, where the wood is charred in order to preserve it and make it waterproof.
This home’s style exudes peace and harmony like traditional Japanese dwellings, but it’s packed with all the modern basics. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, including a large fridge, and the whole family can gather around the big table in the middle. The bathroom is built with a laminate or vinyl floor, wet room-approved walls, and includes a separate glass shower cabin.
Built on a lightweight Vlemmix trailer, Elise boasts spacious rooms, eco-friendly insulation, and a durable aluminum roof. It’s 4-meter-tall (13 feet) and 7.3-meter-long (24 feet) which makes it spacious, yet still easy to pull behind a car at 80 kph (49.7 mph) according to its builder.
Pricing for this harmonious Japanese-style tiny house starts at €32,900 ($33,500) and it’s highly customizable, but there’s also an Elise ready-built model coming up in December this year.
