30-Foot Ash Tiny House Is Beautifully Crafted, Boasts Great Custom Woodwork

15 Sep 2022, 03:56 UTC
Unconventional container tiny houses that use modern materials on the inside as well are an interesting option for many, but there’s something about farmhouse-inspired models, where wood is predominant, that just makes them feel more like homes.
Ash is the simple, yet catchy name of a new tiny home that’s as bright and airy as it gets. The 30-foot (9.1 meters) dwelling is one of the latest models built by Made Relative, a building company founded by two cousins, Reid and Kale. These guys combined their experience in construction and design to come up with some of the most impressive tiny houses that you can find in Wichita, Kansas.

Ash is not mysterious by any means. What you see on the outside is what you’ll find on the inside – wood (plenty of it), a bright color palette in white and yellow, and a minimalistic style that seems inspired by the very popular Scandinavian design. It’s big enough to have a bedroom loft and a secondary, smaller loft in addition to the kitchen, living area, and bathroom, adding up to 320 square feet (29.7 square meters) of living space.

On the inside, Ash looks more spacious than it is, thanks to the extensive use of white shiplap and birch, plus a total of 11 windows that allow plenty of natural light inside. The kitchen features a thick oak countertop, a walnut backsplash, a sturdy wooden bar joined by two bar stools. The black fridge, oven, and sink create an esthetically-pleasant contrast.

The bathroom features a similar type of contrast, and a lot of wood. There’s a custom-made bathroom door, a thick oak countertop, and a cedar backsplash.

A lovely custom-made caramel velvet couch sits in the living room, with a wooden desk cleverly attached to it so that it doesn’t take too much space. The versatile couch with storage space can be turned into an additional sleeping spot, and multiple wooden shelves throughout provide more storage space. The second loft is situated above, with an included ladder leading to it.

The main loft is at the other end, unfolding over 80 square feet (7.4 square meters). Some of the highlights include a custom-made wood loft railing, two windows, corner pieces for storage, and dimmable LED lighting.

The new Ash tiny house is still up for grabs, with an asking price of $ $96,000. You can find more details at Made Relative.

