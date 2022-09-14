autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's V8 Month
Car video reviews:
 

Sunshine Tiny House Is as Bright as It Sounds, Blends a Smart Layout With Swedish Style

Home > News > U-turn
14 Sep 2022, 01:17 UTC ·
Any tiny house is a challenge in terms of design, due to the inherent space limitations. But this Swedish brand proves that even the smallest space can become a cozy home on wheels, with the right choices.
Sunshine is a minimalistic Swedish tiny home on wheels 6 photos
Sunshine Tiny HouseSunshine Tiny HouseSunshine Tiny HouseSunshine Tiny HouseSunshine Tiny House
There’s nothing fancy about this tiny home’s exterior, but once you open its door, you’ll be surprised to discover a bright atmosphere and a well thought-out layout that’s modern yet minimalistic. This is Sunshine, one of the models created by Vagabond Haven.

At a length of 7.6 meters (25 feet) and a height of 4 meters (13 feet) it falls in the builder’s medium range. The main difference compared to the larger models is that those have dual lofts, typically a bedroom and a living area, while Sunshine only has a storage loft.

That loft is part of the home’s smart storage solutions, which include things like a shelf over the couch and a mounted cabinet. The result is an efficient use of space without overcrowding it. The place feels airy and bright, with a lot of natural light.

The large sofa bed stands out as soon as you walk in – it’s large and bright-colored. The small kitchen, equipped with all the basics, doesn’t have room for a separate dining table, but the laminated oak countertop is an efficient alternative.

At the other end of the house, a stylish bathroom includes a shower cabin with either a curtain or a glass door. The staircase that leads to the storage loft also built-in storage itself. All of this is integrated within 21 square meters (226 square feet) of living space.

Customers can completely customize their home on wheels, with pricing starting at €34,660 ($34,600) or they can opt for the ready-built model that is available for delivery this month. Like all Vagabond Haven houses, this tiny home can be pulled behind a car at 80 kph (49.7 mph), with a maximum weight of 3.5 tons.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Sunshine Vagabond Haven tiny house tiny home
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories