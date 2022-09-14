Sunshine Tiny House Is as Bright as It Sounds, Blends a Smart Layout With Swedish Style

Any tiny house is a challenge in terms of design, due to the inherent space limitations. But this Swedish brand proves that even the smallest space can become a cozy home on wheels, with the right choices.
There’s nothing fancy about this tiny home’s exterior, but once you open its door, you’ll be surprised to discover a bright atmosphere and a well thought-out layout that’s modern yet minimalistic. This is Sunshine, one of the models created by Vagabond Haven.
At a length of 7.6 meters (25 feet) and a height of 4 meters (13 feet) it falls in the builder’s medium range. The main difference compared to the larger models is that those have dual lofts, typically a bedroom and a living area, while Sunshine only has a storage loft.
That loft is part of the home’s smart storage solutions, which include things like a shelf over the couch and a mounted cabinet. The result is an efficient use of space without overcrowding it. The place feels airy and bright, with a lot of natural light.
The large sofa bed stands out as soon as you walk in – it’s large and bright-colored. The small kitchen, equipped with all the basics, doesn’t have room for a separate dining table, but the laminated oak countertop is an efficient alternative.
At the other end of the house, a stylish bathroom includes a shower cabin with either a curtain or a glass door. The staircase that leads to the storage loft also built-in storage itself. All of this is integrated within 21 square meters (226 square feet) of living space.
Customers can completely customize their home on wheels, with pricing starting at €34,660 ($34,600) or they can opt for the ready-built model that is available for delivery this month. Like all Vagabond Haven houses, this tiny home can be pulled behind a car at 80 kph (49.7 mph), with a maximum weight of 3.5 tons.
At a length of 7.6 meters (25 feet) and a height of 4 meters (13 feet) it falls in the builder’s medium range. The main difference compared to the larger models is that those have dual lofts, typically a bedroom and a living area, while Sunshine only has a storage loft.
That loft is part of the home’s smart storage solutions, which include things like a shelf over the couch and a mounted cabinet. The result is an efficient use of space without overcrowding it. The place feels airy and bright, with a lot of natural light.
The large sofa bed stands out as soon as you walk in – it’s large and bright-colored. The small kitchen, equipped with all the basics, doesn’t have room for a separate dining table, but the laminated oak countertop is an efficient alternative.
At the other end of the house, a stylish bathroom includes a shower cabin with either a curtain or a glass door. The staircase that leads to the storage loft also built-in storage itself. All of this is integrated within 21 square meters (226 square feet) of living space.
Customers can completely customize their home on wheels, with pricing starting at €34,660 ($34,600) or they can opt for the ready-built model that is available for delivery this month. Like all Vagabond Haven houses, this tiny home can be pulled behind a car at 80 kph (49.7 mph), with a maximum weight of 3.5 tons.