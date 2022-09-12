Former TV Show Star Tiny House Built With Reclaimed Wood Is Full of Character

If you can buy cars and boats that were featured in movies, why couldn’t you buy tiny homes as well? These houses on wheels aren’t just wildly in real life, but also appearing more and more on various types of shows. This particular tiny home didn’t show up on the big screen, but was an important piece of a popular Netflix series, with a story that’s just as quirky as its looks.
The reality of tiny house living is starting to be reflected more often in movies and TV shows. Coyote Bergstein, a character on the “Grace and Frankie” Netflix series, lived in one. Cinematographer Gale Tattersall had just bought a tiny house in Colorado, but he allowed it to be used on the set, according to SalvoWEB.
The show’s production designer, Devorah Herbert, would create the unique interior of the small dwelling sitting on a 20 x 8-foot (6 x 2.4 meters) trailer. It was built in 2016 and stayed in El Segundo, California, after the show ended.
Unlike cookie-cutter tiny homes, Coyote’s place is truly rustic, boasting a lot of hardwood, and almost every piece of it was handcrafted. There’s nothing luxurious or modern about it. But it has a soul. The dark wood with a heavy look highlights the unique sky-painted canvases on the ceiling. Things like the kitchen cabinets were made of reclaimed lumber that came from a local yard, and old Navajo blankets matched perfectly with the rustic look.
Despite its size, Coyote’s tiny home boasts two lofts. The main one has a queen-sized bed that’s still in its original plastic, according to the listing. And, at the back of the house, is a smaller one that can be used as a kid’s room or for extra storage. Even guests can sleep over thanks to the foldable couch with storage drawers.
The bathroom and the kitchen are really tiny, but fitted with the basics. The bathroom has a self-composting toilet, a shower, and a folding stainless steel basin that acts as a sink.
A great asset of this rustic dwelling is, apparently, the insulation that keeps the temperature right in any season. In addition to the natural sheep wool insulation, the house is built with a double-vented roof and cork floors. Even its charming tiny porch is protected with a zippered clear plastic sheet.
A former TV show “star” and a truly unique build, Coyote’s tiny house is up for grabs through Tiny Home Builders, with an asking price of $63,500.
