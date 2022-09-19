Wave Tiny House Is a Coastal-Themed Paradise Built for Laidback Summers by the Ocean

Designed for the hot summers of Florida, the Wave tiny house from Movable Roots gives a whole new meaning to the world “blue.” Everything about it conveys a laid-back, coastal feel while at the same offering luxuries that not many of us can afford in our conventional homes.
With an extensive background of more than 20 years in residential construction and the remodeling business, Movable Roots’ founders have found their calling: to craft some of the most gorgeous tiny homes on the market, built to meet the specific needs of their customers.
The company is based in Arizona and has a rich portfolio of custom builds, succeeding every time in turning into reality all the clients’ visions of how their dream home should look like. Movable Roots’ tiny houses are created in close collaboration with the buyer, right from the first sketch and up until the handing of the key.
Prices for Movable Roots’ tiny houses start at $100,000 for its 24 ft (7.3 m) homes and go up depending on what kind of finishes the client opts for.
This blue beauty you see in the images is called Wave and was ordered by a family who ditched their foundation home in Minnesota to move into the tiny home all the way to sunny Florida, somewhere near the water. The house is the manufacturer’s latest build.
If you’re wondering why Movable Roots went with this color scheme, you should know it was a requirement of the customer, who asked for a coastal-themed tiny home. And the Arizona-based building company delivered just as asked, coming up with a house that “has a custom metal inspired wave on the exterior tied in with some coastal themed cedar shake siding,” as explained on its official website.
On the outside, the Wave comes with a 20 ft (6 m) wed retractable awning and a storage area for the owners’ two kayaks.
The interior layout and design of the tiny house are just as beautiful and cleverly conceived. The Wave comes with large windows and several skylights to offer a close connection with the environment. It has a loft accessible by a floating staircase, a large kitchen that was basically built around a huge fridge (as requested by the owners), and a bathroom that Movable Roots boasts of being larger than those in most apartments. The bathroom comes with a shower, custom tile, a stackable washer and dryer, and a sink that is in tune with the house’s coastal theme.
As for the master bedroom, it features a queen bed with custom cabinetry above it and plenty of closet space. There’s also a lighted glass door cabinet.
Movable Roots says the Wave custom tiny home starts at $155,000, but this particular version of it was $185,000. Feast your eyes on the Wave in the presentation video below.
