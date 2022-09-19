A Tiny Home With Giant Windows, the Fox House Is Still Incredibly Unique

This tiny home seems to be floating on air. Not only does it blend in perfectly with the trees that support it and the surrounding forest, but it also boasts a truly unique structure that literally lets the outside in, thanks to a clever use of windws.
It’s almost hard to believe that windows can make such a difference when it comes to a small-sized dwelling. This whimsical cabin is so tiny that it doesn’t even have a kitchen or a bathroom. But it does have an unusual number of generous windows, which make it remarkably bright and airy.
The funny thing is that the Fox House got its now-famous look by chance. Emily and Sloane Southard used plenty of leftover windows for their guest house because Sloane had a window restoration business.
The result was a 100-square foot (9.2 square meters) house that seems hidden in the forest. Its whimsical character is enhanced by the romantic interior – the bedroom boasts a full-size bed with a sheer canopy, while the living room flaunts a vintage sofa from the 1950s and an antique-looking blue chest turned into a coffee table.
The light wood and the pale green and brown tones used inside are a perfect match for the white-framed windows that open up on all sides of the house. Shelves that are carved into the walls were also added to traditional shelves, in order to save space. The Fox House (named after a Wendell Berry poem) feels like one of those cabins made of glass, without being one. The windows take an unusual amount of space for such a small house, and they seem giant compared to the overall surface.
For years, it’s been serving as a guest house in East Nashville, on the land where the Southards also have a house and a separate studio. A hot plate and a kettle are available inside, while the only bathroom around is the one in the main house, with a private entrance for guests.
With its remarkable use of windows, the Fox House is still one of the most charming retreats in Nashville and one of the most inspirational tiny homes out there. For rentals, you can contact the owners on their social media platform.
The funny thing is that the Fox House got its now-famous look by chance. Emily and Sloane Southard used plenty of leftover windows for their guest house because Sloane had a window restoration business.
The result was a 100-square foot (9.2 square meters) house that seems hidden in the forest. Its whimsical character is enhanced by the romantic interior – the bedroom boasts a full-size bed with a sheer canopy, while the living room flaunts a vintage sofa from the 1950s and an antique-looking blue chest turned into a coffee table.
The light wood and the pale green and brown tones used inside are a perfect match for the white-framed windows that open up on all sides of the house. Shelves that are carved into the walls were also added to traditional shelves, in order to save space. The Fox House (named after a Wendell Berry poem) feels like one of those cabins made of glass, without being one. The windows take an unusual amount of space for such a small house, and they seem giant compared to the overall surface.
For years, it’s been serving as a guest house in East Nashville, on the land where the Southards also have a house and a separate studio. A hot plate and a kettle are available inside, while the only bathroom around is the one in the main house, with a private entrance for guests.
With its remarkable use of windows, the Fox House is still one of the most charming retreats in Nashville and one of the most inspirational tiny homes out there. For rentals, you can contact the owners on their social media platform.