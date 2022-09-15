This Vintage Trailer Was Turned Into a Stylish and Luxurious Tiny Home in Mexico

The success of vintage RVs turned into dwellings is undeniable, whether they’re personal or rental homes. Despite its simplicity, the interior of this types of vehicles can be surprisingly versatile in terms of styling. These days, modern amenities can be fitted even in the tiniest spaces, so there’s plenty that can be done with a Silver Streak too.
A few years ago, a couple who works in the entertainment industry decided to remodel a 30-foot (9.1 meters) Silver Streak into an exotic and cozy retreat. First of all, it’s located in the beautiful wine region of Mexico, where it was placed strategically, in order to get the best of the stunning views.
Secondly, the two used their skills as production designer and prop master to decorate the vintage trailer themselves. The result in Arre Lulu Baja, a welcoming retreat that can accommodate two people. The large, sliding glass panels immediately stand out as one of its best features – they make the inside feel more spacious, and also create a seamless connection to the outdoors.
When you step inside, you’re welcomed by the “living area,” with a small sofa and storage solutions. Next to it is the tiny kitchen, fitted with all the basics. There’s also a narrow dining table, but most meals would probably be enjoyed outside, on the very generous deck. This is the perfect spot for barbecuing, and unlike similar patios, it boasts multiple lounging and sitting options.
At one end of the trailer you’ll find the large and comfy bed, and at the bathroom at the other end. Although tiny, this bathroom is surprisingly luxurious – it even includes a hot tub, and it’s beautifully styled, with golden fixtures and a tropical print that cleverly masks the doors. Guests won’t feel disconnected, as the Arre Lulu has both Wi-Fi and a smart TV, and temperature variations won’t be an issue either – the trailer is fitted with both air conditioning and heating.
This charming vintage Silver Streak tiny home was also joined by a second trailer on the property, and both of them can be rented through Airbnb.
