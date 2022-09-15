Billionaire Heiress’s Classic Boat Turned World Explorer Is Incredibly Luxurious

Money can do almost anything, including turning a plain old tugboat that’s been around for decades into one of the most impressive explorer superyachts in the world, which is both a floating luxury resort and a powerful expedition adventure vessel.
Well-known Australian tycoon James Packer also made headlines with his two fabulous superyachts, some of the most luxurious in the world, IJE and Arctic P. However, some sources claim that his equally-wealthy sister, Gretel Packer, owns the Arctic P.
A shareholder at the family’s Crown Resorts, which happens to be the largest entertainment and gaming group in Australia, and the Chair of the Packer Family Foundation, Gretel apparently had some issues with her brother regarding their father’s estate, which were settled a few years ago. In any case, this impressive explorer is associated with the Packer family.
Built as a deep-sea salvage tug in 1969, by the German shipyard Schichau Unterweser, Arctic was purchased by its Australian owner in 1993 and turned into a modern explorer. Last year it hit another milestone, as it became available for charter for the first time, through Y.CO. One week onboard this converted expedition vessel costs at least $399,000, which isn’t surprising considering its fabulous amenities.
In addition to a unique cinema with a premium sound system and vibrating chairs, a gym, and a large library, this yacht has not just one, but 2 sun decks. The area called “the Beach House” boasts both a jacuzzi and a heated pool with an adjustable floor, so that it can be used for diving instructions as well. And, when it’s time for a party or some other event, the pool, the jacuzzi, and the large modular dining table can be lowered and hidden away, as if by magic.
All of these luxuries are available while the Arctic cruises at speeds of up to 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph) to any place on Earth. Meant for adventure, it comes with an incredible fleet of toys, which includes 6 tenders, 9 jet skis, 8 surfboards, seabobs, water skis, and diving equipment. It’s almost hard to believe that this expedition yacht for the rich was once a humble salvage tugboat.
