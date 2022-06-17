Lemanjá Is a 76-Foot Explorer Yacht Built for an Adventurous Owner

Bering Yachts announced its first custom explorer yacht. Previously nicknamed B76, the vessel has recently touched the water at the shipyard's facilities in Antalya as Lemanjá.
The yacht measures 23.2 meters (76 ft) in length, and it was custom-built for an adventurous family. Designed for long-range journeys at sea, the vessel features a solid steel hull that can easily cut through the waves.
Lemanjá has a three-cabin layout and great interior volume. Eight guests and a crew of three can find accommodation onboard. On the main deck, it has a large saloon where passengers can socialize and dine, a flybridge, and a swimming platform. There's also a lounge area where guests can relax and watch the 55-inch TV.
Another 55-inch TV is positioned in front of the pull-out sofa in an indoor area and sky lounge. On the lower deck is located the Owner's suite, which comes with large windows that let natural light come inside and generous walk-in closets.
Even if it's an explorer yacht, that doesn't mean it's not packed with luxe amenities. For example, the vessel features an Opacmare's Transformer, which is an artificial private beach area where guests can find the ultimate relaxation and entertainment at sea.
In terms of performance, the explorer yacht gets its power from two Cummins QSL 9 engines capable of delivering 404 hp each at 2,100 rpm. That's enough to make Lemanjá navigate at a top speed of 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph) and a cruise at 9 knots (10 mph/ 17 kph). It has a range of 4,718 miles (7,593 km), allowing its owners to travel to remote locations in total comfort thanks to a cutting-edge stabilizer system.
Commenting on the launch of the B76 yacht in Antalya, Bering Yachts Founder and Director Alexei Mikhailov said that "it was a privilege to build a boat of somebody's desire. The boat will stay steady slicing through the waves due to her weight, shape of the hull and a state-of-the-art stabilizer system. Even the rough seas will feel smooth and comfortable with this custom-built yacht."
Lemanjá is expected to begin sea trials before heading to its new owners.
