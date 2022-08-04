Ferretti Unveils New Range of Eco-Friendly Yachts Inspired by Explorer Vessels

Ferretti Yachts has unveiled a new line of yachts that are meant to explore “the essence of the sea.” Called INFYNITO, the series is joining the shipyard’s flybridge offering, and it will include yachts in the 70-100 ft (21-30 meter) range that will incorporate eco-friendly solutions.
Ferretti’s INFYNITO will include new, innovative features that will allow owners to connect with their surroundings. As the line’s name suggests, the design will focus on creating a continuity between the outdoors and the indoors, providing an endless space that links the boat to the sky and the sea. The vessels are expected to feature a minimalist style with clean lines.
The shipyard says that INFYNITO was inspired by explorer vessels. That means they will let guests discover new places and explore remote destinations. The range will be designed to offer long voyages, but it will also provide luxe amenities that are usually found on superyachts. The passengers will enjoy the ultimate comfort at sea, while the owner will find a private and relaxing space.
An area that will stand out is the main deck, which will allow for a smooth transition between the outdoor areas and the interiors. This deck also includes Ferretti’s iconic all-season terrace, which is a large space that can function “in all weather conditions.” Moreover, this area offers privacy since it is concealed from curious gazes when the yacht is docked.
INFYNITO will incorporate the F.S.E.A. (Ferretti Sustainable Enhanced Architecture), which is a set of eco-friendly cruising solutions. The vessels will feature a solar roof that will produce electric power to charge the onboard batteries. The yachts will also focus on sustainability and will operate with zero emissions.
The shipyard will include a hotel mode operation that will help create an atmosphere of complete relaxation. As for the materials used onboard, the yachts will feature recyclable fabrics and leathers, ecological paints, and sustainable teak.
More information is expected to follow as the shipyard gets closer to unveiling the first vessel in the range.
