Casino Mogul’s $206M Superyacht, the Longest Benetti Yacht Ever Made, Now for Sale

We’re used to billionaires adding to their collections, whether it’s cars, boats or jets. But sometimes it’s time to let go, for different reasons, and move on to something else. This might be the case for the famous Australian businessman James Packer, who is giving up his ultra-luxurious yacht that’s only two-year old.
The high-end British yacht brokerage Burgess added a stunning model on September 15, which turned out to belong to a celebrity in the business world. The yacht’s instantly-recognizable name, the IJE, is made up from the initials of James Packer’s three children. Designed by the renowned Italian brand Benetti, the superyacht was customized for Packer, at the time.
The giant, 354-foot (108 meters) long superyacht is actually Benetti’s longest yacht and the flagship of the company's custom fleet. It boasts no less than 11 cabins, enough to accommodate up to 22 guests, with the private owner’s cabin deck offering direct access to the side decks. With so many guests on board, you bet there were plenty of options for fun activities too – from the large swimming pool on the main deck, to the integrated cinema and nightclub.
Like any self-respecting superyacht, the IJE is designed with large, luminous areas for socializing. It provides the perfect space for open air dining, a luxurious lounge with a bar and a sun lounge with a fire pit.
The main salon with ceiling-to-floor sliding glass walls offers a spectacular view on three sides, while the large gym opening up to a sea terrace is one of the biggest and most inviting gyms you’ll see on a yacht.
Such a majestic superyacht had to come with the best water toys – there’s enough storage for two 40-foot (12 meters) tenders and a wide selection of toys.
Presented as “the ultimate world-cruising family yacht”, Packer’s IJE is ready to delight a new owner for $206 million (€175 million). Instead of cruising around the world, the Australian mogul will likely spend more time at his equally-lavish $50 million Mexican retreat, in Cabo.
