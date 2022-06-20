This 164-Foot Explorer Concept Pairs Go-Anywhere Capabilities with Superyacht Comfort

Italian shipbuilder Tankoa has revealed images of a new yacht concept. Called T500 Tethys, the vessel balances comfort with adventure. It allows owners to cruise even in remote areas, all while enjoying the comfort of a superyacht.
Tankoa calls it the "SUV of the seven seas" since it's a luxurious explorer yacht designed to offer both passengers and the owners the utmost comfort at sea. The vessel measures 50 meters (164 ft) in length, and it has a beam of 8.8 meters (28.8 ft), providing great interior volume.
Speaking of that, its interiors and exterior areas were designed by renowned Italian studio Hot Lab. Perhaps the most striking feature of the yacht is the aft platform on the main deck, which offers incredible views of turquoise waters. It also has an infinity pool and depending on the owner's needs, it can be configured to host a variety of water toys and aircraft.
A large beach club is connected to this area via an external staircase, and it features a beautiful lounge illuminated by the pool's skylight. The design of the vessel focuses on flexibility. On the lower deck, the spaces can be configured to fit more cabins, a gym, an office, or an entertainment area.
The upper deck is also packed with amenities. There's a bar and a lounge area where guests can relax. An observation lounge that provides stunning views is located in the bow. The sun deck was turned it into the ideal place to unwind. has a sun pad, a jacuzzi, a bar with BBQ, and a lounge.
Tankoa doesn't specify how many guests T500 Tethys can accommodate, but it mentions that it has interior spaces with large cabins fit for big families. The owner's full-beam cabin is positioned on the main deck, and it's equipped with a large bathroom, a walk-in closet, and an office.
Performance-wise, there's not much information available. We only know that this 164-footer is offered with traditional, hybrid, or diesel-electric propulsion. Currently, T500 Tethys lives only in the form of renderings, but it could become a reality in the not-too-distant future if a customer with a deep pocket is ready to invest in it.
Speaking of that, its interiors and exterior areas were designed by renowned Italian studio Hot Lab. Perhaps the most striking feature of the yacht is the aft platform on the main deck, which offers incredible views of turquoise waters. It also has an infinity pool and depending on the owner's needs, it can be configured to host a variety of water toys and aircraft.
A large beach club is connected to this area via an external staircase, and it features a beautiful lounge illuminated by the pool's skylight. The design of the vessel focuses on flexibility. On the lower deck, the spaces can be configured to fit more cabins, a gym, an office, or an entertainment area.
The upper deck is also packed with amenities. There's a bar and a lounge area where guests can relax. An observation lounge that provides stunning views is located in the bow. The sun deck was turned it into the ideal place to unwind. has a sun pad, a jacuzzi, a bar with BBQ, and a lounge.
Tankoa doesn't specify how many guests T500 Tethys can accommodate, but it mentions that it has interior spaces with large cabins fit for big families. The owner's full-beam cabin is positioned on the main deck, and it's equipped with a large bathroom, a walk-in closet, and an office.
Performance-wise, there's not much information available. We only know that this 164-footer is offered with traditional, hybrid, or diesel-electric propulsion. Currently, T500 Tethys lives only in the form of renderings, but it could become a reality in the not-too-distant future if a customer with a deep pocket is ready to invest in it.