The Nokken Cabin Is a Scandinavian-Inspired Retreat for Hospitality Operations

The world of travel and tourism has changed considerably in the last few years, and the hospitality industry is now about the experience more than anything. There has been an increasing demand for non-urban, environmentally-friendly hospitality offerings, so UK-based interior design and branding studio Aylott & Van Tromp has come up with a solution - the Nokken cabin.
Dubbed as the next generation of cabins, Nokken is an adaptable, modular cabin ecosystem specifically devised to adapt to the needs of hospitality operators. The studio behind Nokken sees these cabins as the luxurious resorts of the near future.
Having worked with the likes of Hilton, Aylott & Van Tromp’s expertise in luxurious, sophisticated interiors is unmatched, and they are now using this expertise to design prefab hotel suites with a Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic.
“Our philosophy is a simple one, to combine the best in design with a product that is desirable, eco-conscious and considerate, allowing guests the opportunity to stay within nature and whilst doing so knowing that they are not costing the earth…literally,” the duo says.
While the Nokken prefab cabins can be purchased by anyone who wants a tiny house, Aylott & Van Tromp created them to help hotel operators to launch and scale up fast. As such, they want the cabins to become a benchmark within the retreat industry and imagine clusters of them being placed in remote and even less accessible locations to create what they call “landscape hotels” for people who are looking for a luxurious glamping experience.
The exterior of the modular tiny dwelling features an outstanding dark European larch facade, which subtly matches some parts of the interior, as well as perforated metal. The interior houses a generous living space, a bedroom, a bathroom, and an open kitchen. There are warm wood floors and ceilings, but the furniture, fixtures, and finishes are also dark black to complete the overall larch appearance.
The large floor-to-ceiling windows allow for plenty of natural light to bathe the interior, and a picture window in the sleeping area provides incredible views of the surroundings.
The designers offer buyers the possibility to customize the interiors according to their personal style and preference. Moreover, Nokken has been created with expansion in mind, so owners will be able to add units if they need additional rooms or want the space to include a spa or fitness studio, for instance. It is also possible to stack the pods vertically to create a small resort.
According to Aylott & Van Tromp, each cabin takes 10 to 12 weeks to complete, so Nokken could be the ideal solution for hotel operators that wish to scale up fast and easily.
