The Azure 3D-Printed Tiny Homes Are Made With Recycled Plastic, and They’re the Cutest

Alternative living has taken up a lot of space in the headlines over the past couple of years, especially right after the debut of the 2020 international health crisis. Working from home was – and still is, for many of us – an everyday reality, so that means that the former living space in the home must render itself to a new functionality. The housing crisis and a looming financial crisis further tip the scales in favor of smaller, alternative options for permanent living.
Azure Printed Homes, a 2019 startup from Los Angeles, California, aims to tackle both sides of the problem with a solution that is practical, fast and sustainable. It’s that last attribute that sets Azure apart from the other prefab builders: these units are made with recycled plastic waste. If you’re not the kind to concern yourself with the increasing quantity of plastic waste that’s killing our planet (us included), know that using waste in the process, and particularly plastic waste, means that Azure will never run out of materials. No shortage issues here, whatever else may happen on a local or international plan.
“The construction sector is the largest global consumer of raw materials globally and responsible for approximately 20% of the world's total carbon emissions,” Azure says. So it’s ready to shake up the construction industry, by using 3D printing techniques and plastic recycling.
option you choose, Azure says construction on your unit will be 70% faster and 20-30% less expensive than on a house built using existing construction methods. That’s 3D printing for you!
The entire process is smoother, shorter, and can be initiated in front of the computer, as the video at the bottom of the page shows. You start with the online configurator, creating your dream unit, whether that’s a small backyard retreat for you, a tiny home, or a modular unit for a larger construction you have in mind. Once you choose your floorplan and are done customizing the unit from a list of options, you’re almost set to go. Assembly of the Azure ADU is done in a couple of hours, with site preparation done a day prior, and hooking it up to the mains in the following three days. All units are weather-proofed.
In short, Azure says that these units could very well be the future of the construction industry. They eliminate unnecessary waste and the need for large specialized crews, cut down production costs and times, and integrate the one resource that is seemingly inexhaustible: plastic. As a bonus, they're also incredibly cute.
Earlier this year, Azure unveiled its first office ADU, and it has plans to deliver 14 tiny house units for a Los Angeles-based real estate company in November. As of 2024, it aims to include a much larger floorprint in its offering, so it’s looking forward to a future in which units like these become standard. The company estimates it will soon be able to produce several units a day at its new factory in Culver City, California.
Since these are ADUs, you have to add to the figures above the cost of the land you’re going to place it on, as well as furniture and appliances, and shipping. Not once does Azure say that its ADUs are affordable, because it obviously can’t. The thought that you did your part in saving the planet is priceless – if you can afford it, of course.
Azure Printed Homes, a 2019 startup from Los Angeles, California, aims to tackle both sides of the problem with a solution that is practical, fast and sustainable. It’s that last attribute that sets Azure apart from the other prefab builders: these units are made with recycled plastic waste. If you’re not the kind to concern yourself with the increasing quantity of plastic waste that’s killing our planet (us included), know that using waste in the process, and particularly plastic waste, means that Azure will never run out of materials. No shortage issues here, whatever else may happen on a local or international plan.
“The construction sector is the largest global consumer of raw materials globally and responsible for approximately 20% of the world's total carbon emissions,” Azure says. So it’s ready to shake up the construction industry, by using 3D printing techniques and plastic recycling.
option you choose, Azure says construction on your unit will be 70% faster and 20-30% less expensive than on a house built using existing construction methods. That’s 3D printing for you!
The entire process is smoother, shorter, and can be initiated in front of the computer, as the video at the bottom of the page shows. You start with the online configurator, creating your dream unit, whether that’s a small backyard retreat for you, a tiny home, or a modular unit for a larger construction you have in mind. Once you choose your floorplan and are done customizing the unit from a list of options, you’re almost set to go. Assembly of the Azure ADU is done in a couple of hours, with site preparation done a day prior, and hooking it up to the mains in the following three days. All units are weather-proofed.
In short, Azure says that these units could very well be the future of the construction industry. They eliminate unnecessary waste and the need for large specialized crews, cut down production costs and times, and integrate the one resource that is seemingly inexhaustible: plastic. As a bonus, they're also incredibly cute.
Earlier this year, Azure unveiled its first office ADU, and it has plans to deliver 14 tiny house units for a Los Angeles-based real estate company in November. As of 2024, it aims to include a much larger floorprint in its offering, so it’s looking forward to a future in which units like these become standard. The company estimates it will soon be able to produce several units a day at its new factory in Culver City, California.
Since these are ADUs, you have to add to the figures above the cost of the land you’re going to place it on, as well as furniture and appliances, and shipping. Not once does Azure say that its ADUs are affordable, because it obviously can’t. The thought that you did your part in saving the planet is priceless – if you can afford it, of course.