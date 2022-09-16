Meet Stevie, a 1970s Airstream Turned Into a Cozy Retro Retreat with an Outdoor Sauna

Although decorating the interior an Airstream can be challenging due to its famous curved walls, this vintage icon is still one of the most popular types of trailers turned into tiny homes. Also, things get much easier when the Airstream isn’t meant to become a traveling home, but a cozy retreat waiting for its guests. Stevie is one of them, boasting some interesting amenities.
Dave and Ashlee are raising their kids on a lovely mini-ranch located in Gibsons, British Columbia, with cute dwarf goats added to the natural charm of the place. They also happen to be the owners of the only Airstream turned into a retreat in the area. It’s called Stevie and it was born sometimes in the 1970s, like a lot of its vintage Airstream brothers.
Unlike other owners who like to modernize the exterior of their vintage trailers too, not just the interior, Dave and Ashlee kept the original look of theirs, which gives it an even more interesting retro vibe.
At first glance, it might seem unfit for living. But all you’d have to do is step inside, to discover just how welcoming Stevie really is. There’s a cozy bed that’s big enough for two, with a tiny shelf above it, a small kitchen equipped with a mini fridge, coffee maker, toaster, and kettle, and a bathroom with a full-sized shower and flushable toilet.
The living area is also surprisingly modern. In addition to cable TV, Wi-Fi, and games, guests also have access to a laptop-friendly desk, so that they can get some work done too, if they need to. When it’s time to wind down, a large sauna with skylight is waiting, in addition to a cowboy-style bath tub and a cedar-lined outdoor shower.
For fans of interesting tiny homes with a retro soul and modern comfort, Stevie could be a great choice. More details are available at Airbnb.
