Vintage Airstream Used for Hurricane Relief Is Now a Stylish Retreat With an Outdoor Pool

Turning an old Airstream into a tiny home has its challenges, but also a unique charm. It’s no wonder that it feels like owning a piece of American history, as the owner of the beautiful Casita Coyote says.
Some folks used their own creativity to turn vintage Airstreams into cozy homes. Nick Vukmaravich, the owner of this 31-foot (9.4 meters) Airstream Sovereign from 1972, decided to work with a reputable interior designer. Kim Lewis brought the best in the 220-square foot (20.4 square meters) space. In just two months, and on a tight budget, the renovation was complete, she told Austin Home.
The vintage RV was apparently in good shape, even though it had been previously used to help with Hurricane Harvey relief. Now, it’s a welcoming retreat in Spicewood, Texas, with a cozy bed, a bathroom, a stylish living area, and a tiny kitchen with a mini-fridge, a stove and an oven. Its desert-themed décor goes perfectly with the surroundings, boasting unique details such as the coyote artwork by a Greek artist, and a warm palette.
This particular type of vehicle is more difficult to decorate because of the curved walls. This is why the designer and the owner went for murals instead of hanging art, and handcrafted Zellige tiles for the backsplash, which wouldn’t work in RVs that are still in motion. The Casita Coyote isn’t going anywhere, at least that’s the plan.
It turned out that the renovation process was completed just before the pandemic broke out, so the Airstream turned into a desert-themed tiny home was just the isolated and peaceful retreat that people were looking for. It still doesn’t have Wi-Fi, but there’s plenty to enjoy inside and outdoors, like the rustic swimming pool, or just enjoying an evening on the patio.
The Casita Coyote Airstream could be one of the best vintage-inspired retreats in Texas. For prices and availability, check out Vacasa.
