This Old Skoolie Tiny Home Hosting a Family of Three Is Up for Sale

Erika and Matt have transformed a usual school bus into an off-grid home for themselves, their child, and, of course, the family dog.
They have been living on the road for three years and are now selling their home bus to go volunteer internationally. The bus is totally transformed to feel like a real home. The original roof was taken down and raised by 15 inches (38 cm) with the addition of 2,600 watts of solar panels.
The windows have also been changed to RV windows, which are more functional and preserve the temperature inside better. On the side of the bus, we find a foldable table and a big space for a hefty toolbox.
Going inside, they have kept the original front of the bus but with the addition of a tiny garden. The roof is made of wood, and when nighttime comes, the magic begins with the color-changing LEDs mounted on it.
The living room is a tiny space with a couch that can also become a bed and hides storage for the solar system batteries. The dining area here has two chairs, both with storage underneath, and a table that goes down to transform into another sleeping place.
Between the kitchen and living room, there is a blue-colored wood standing desk they can work on and use for storing more stuff in the many drawers it has. The kitchen has a warm and natural theme with solid countertops, a big sink, upper shelves, and a backsplash with a honeycomb design, all of these made of copper and wood.
Moving onto the bathroom, we can see a “magical” door that transforms from a bathroom door to a bedroom door when it’s opened. A shower cabin made of sealed and waterproofed cedar walls takes center stage in the bathroom. There is also a small door in the shower for when their pet is not really a “good boy” and comes home dirty. The door opens and the cute 4-legged friend can be showered from outside or go directly into the cabin.
There are two functional beds. The one for their child has a ladder and a playground area under it, while a king-size bed for parents is located at the back of the bus. It is placed on a platform that goes over the wheel wells and can be lifted for more storage.
The price for this wonderful skoolie tiny home is $140k (€144k) and comes with everything included besides their personal belongings. Although that is a hefty price, you get a true home that you can take anywhere.
