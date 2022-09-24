A Couple Transformed This Truck Into a Tiny Home With a Real House Feeling

Nicole and Jonathan are two inspiring people that enjoy the nomad life. Before deciding to buy a truck and redesign it into a tiny home, they both had their vans in which they lived. After selling those two vans, they had a jumpstart of €39,000 ($37,000). A part of that money went into the direction of buying and repairing a used 2012 DAF LF 55 truck for €21,089 ($20,435).