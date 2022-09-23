Meet Meadowlark, an 80-Year-Old Boat Turned Tiny Home Nestled in a Sea of Green

This unique tiny home provides the ideal private sanctuary for those who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Meadowlark has a rustic interior filled with wood accents, offering guests everything they need for a comfortable stay.
Nestled in a flower-filled meadow, the aptly-named Meadowlark started its life as a 1938 classic PNW cruiser. Now, the boat is cruising a sea of green instead of the coastal waters, serving as a cozy little house for everyone who wants to reconnect with nature.
It measures 40-foot (12.1-meter) in length, and it comes with all the amenities of a home. Its classic boat design was kept, so guests will feel like they’re really on a yacht. The Meadowlark comes with a rustic interior. It has a roomy salon, which includes a large couch and two chairs. Next to it is the galley.
There, people will find a sink, a two-burner induction cooktop, a microwave, a small refrigerator, and all the cookware they need to enjoy a simple meal. They will also find a dinette with a table for four. This area can be used for dining, gaming, or working. It’s really up to every individual’s preferences.
For an 80-year-old vessel, Meadowlark is surprisingly inviting. It’s also pretty spacious. It includes single bunks for two, a daybed for lounging, and a twin bed. People can admire the surrounding whenever they want from the covered cockpit area. And if they want to enjoy the sun, they can use the “dock,” which is actually a large raised deck that has enough space for several chairs and a table.
As for the bathroom, people will have access to a half bath on the ship. However, if they want to take a shower, they’ll have to use the outdoor shower that is surrounded by the forest.
If you want to get a taste of this magical boat turned tiny home, you can rent it via Airbnb. For a little over $200 per night, two adults can fully enjoy the privacy offered by Meadowlark.
