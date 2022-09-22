Family of Three Turns Tiny Home on Wheels Into an Off-Grid Oasis

This little house became a little slice of heaven for a young family of three. The tiny home offers enough room for Caroline, her husband, her daughter, and their two fur babies. Plus, it has everything they need, and it allows them to stay completely off the grid.
The house is 27.7-ft-long (8.4-meter-long) and 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide). It might look plain and simple on the outside, but its interior is filled with unique features. The floor plan was ingeniously designed to fit all the amenities of a regular-sized house.
The living room has an L-shaped couch that converts into a bed for two. Next to it are two small cubes that can be moved around and positioned wherever they need to use them. Together they can function as a table, or they can be used as extra seating. Plus, the top comes off, allowing the family to store away different items. In the corner of the living room is a wood-burning stove that keeps the area nice and warm during cold winter nights. They can also use the stove for cooking whenever they want to save up gas.
In front of the entryway is the kitchen, which has a large countertop, a small refrigerator, a sink, and numerous drawers and cabinets for storage. During winter, Carolina uses a two-burner propane cooktop to cook, while in the summer, she uses an induction cooktop.
Next to the kitchen is a dining area/office. It has another two multifunctional cubes and an interesting full-height closet. The middle part comes down to form a table that can serve as a small workspace. It’s an ingenious space-saving solution. Whenever they don’t sit there, they can simply move the cubes and fold up the table. The rest of the closet offers plenty of storage space. On the left side is where they keep the washing machine.
It’s a great spot since it’s right next to the bathroom. Speaking of the bathroom, this part of the house is pretty compact. However, it still has enough space for the three of them. It includes a large shower, a bathtub, a sink, a composting toilet, and two shelves.
This tiny has two lofts that are connected via a catwalk. On one side of the house is the parents’ bedroom, while on the other side is their daughter’s room. The master bedroom comes with a custom bed for two and a closet. It’s a bit smaller than the child’s room, which features a bed, a closet, and a desk.
The little house doesn’t feel little at all. It’s more than enough for the family and their pets. They also live completely off the grid. There are six 295-watt solar panels on the roof. Moreover, they have a rainwater collection system.
Caroline recently offered a full tour of the tiny house to the folks from Alternative House. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about this lovely family and their off-grid oasis.
