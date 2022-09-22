Esther Is a Spacious Off-Grid Tiny Home in the Middle of a Swedish Forest

A young Swedish family owns an eco-tourism retreat comprised of three tiny houses, each one enjoying full privacy and surrounded only by trees. Esther is the biggest model, proving that minimalism and sustainability don’t clash with modern comfort and style.
Inforest is the perfect name for this woodland heaven located outside of Hjo, just two hours outside Gothenburg. Like the brand’s other smaller dwellings, Esther incorporates sustainable materials, off-grid solutions, and a renewable energy source. The owners’ goal was to have a minimal impact on the environment, while still encouraging guests to enjoy their time spent there as much as possible, and to connect more with nature.
Esther is big enough to accommodate up to five people – in addition to the sleeping loft with a generous bed, it was designed with a ground floor bedroom. Plus, the large, comfy sofa in the living area can also double as an additional sleeping spot.
True to the popular Scandinavian style, Esther is as minimalistic as it gets, from the cool and calm color palette in shades of gray to the lack of any unnecessary adornments that would have only crowded the space. The surprisingly large windows flood the interior with natural light and make a great pair with the solid, handmade kitchen furniture.
Solar panels and batteries provide Esther all the electricity it needs, while hot water and a comfortable temperature during colder days are ensured by a combined air heat pump and water heater, powered by liquid gas. Esther also has its own built-in water tank, with a capacity of around 350 liters (66 gallons) and it also filters gray water through its own system.
All of these features make this beautiful tiny home off-grid, so that it can thrive “in the middle of the forest, just as we want it to be.“ Esther was designed to welcome guests, and is available at Inforest.
