A Turkish Traditional Boat Was Turned Into a Very Unusual Villa With a Luxury Pool

Is it a boat? Is it a house? The lines are blurred with this surprising villa in Antalya, Turkey, that’s basically a former sailing vessel out of water. It seems that are no limits to the imagination when it comes to turning boats into homes - from typical houseboats that are moored but still seaworthy, to boats used as roofs for tiny homes, and a house like this one on dry land.
Usually, houseboats are very similar to regular houses, except that they float on water. In this case, it’s the other way around. This villa is almost exactly as living on a sailing boat, except it’s on dry land (but very close to the sea). Its name is Calypso and it’s sitting somewhere in the beautiful Antalya, surrounded by nature.
Calypso is a Gulet boat that doesn’t go to the sea. Gulets are wooden sailing vessels with two or three masts, traditionally made and operated in the southwestern coast of Turkey. Gulets would be sailed by fishermen or traders and they became very popular, with Bodrum and Marmaris known as the some of the oldest shipbuilding centers.
If you know what a schooner is, then you know what a gulet is, because the term apparently originated from the Italian “guletta,” which means “schooner.”
This Gulet boat is now meant to be lived in, boasting an elegant master suite with an en-suite bathroom with both a walk-in shower and a jacuzzi, plus a generous open-space area that includes a well-equipped kitchen and a comfy living room.
The villa’s “terrace” is basically the boat’s main deck, welcoming guests with a generous 4 x 5-meter (13 x 16.4 feet) swimming pool with spectacular views of the sea and the mountains. Just as they would on a luxury yacht, guests can relax in the lounge area near the pool, and enjoy al-fresco dinners. Except that this boat isn’t floating anywhere, but sitting peacefully in a garden.
For more details on this unique boat turned into a luxury retreat, check out guletvilla.
