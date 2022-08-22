This Stunning $5.9M House Can Only Be Reached by Boat, Flaunts an Indoor Roman Pool

A unique interpretation of the “off-grid” concept, this majestic house that looks like a castle is almost hidden, accessible only by foot or by boat. The medieval-inspired exterior reveals a sumptuous interior packed with modern amenities, plus the charming original boathouse.
When you first look at the Inverdart Boathouse, you could easily mistake it for a medieval castle. But this gorgeous property on the River Dart in Devon, England, was a family’s private project, started in 1993. It’s not surprising that it won several awards, because it required skilled engineering and craftsmanship.
According to Sarah-Jane Bingham-Chick of Savills, where the Inverdart Boathouse is listed for sale, the harbor and the foundation had to be excavated out of the solid rock below the house, which also gives it access to a private beach when the tide is low.
The original vintage boathouse, from the 1850s, was preserved on the home’s lower ground floor. It still shows its impressive vaulted timber ceiling and wood burning stove, that’s set in an exposed stone wall.
Perhaps the most stunning feature of the Inverdart Boathouse is the Roman-style indoor pool, boasting massive hand-made pillars. The living room was specifically designed with glass panels inserted in the floor, for a great view of this impressive swimming pool below.
Unfolding over 4,000 square feet (371.6 square meters) this waterside house boasts four levels, with most of the windows facing spectacular views. Exposed rock-faces are used as internal walls, which enhance the historic atmosphere of the home and, according to the listing, plenty of is fittings came from shipbreaking yards.
Already an iconic home, the Inverdart Boathouse is surrounded by equally-impressive terraces and gardens, and a boat of maximum 16 feet (4.8 meters) can be moored nearby. But such a stunning boathouse doesn’t come cheap – those who want to feel like they’re living in a castle should be ready to part with $5.9 million (£5 million).
According to Sarah-Jane Bingham-Chick of Savills, where the Inverdart Boathouse is listed for sale, the harbor and the foundation had to be excavated out of the solid rock below the house, which also gives it access to a private beach when the tide is low.
The original vintage boathouse, from the 1850s, was preserved on the home’s lower ground floor. It still shows its impressive vaulted timber ceiling and wood burning stove, that’s set in an exposed stone wall.
Perhaps the most stunning feature of the Inverdart Boathouse is the Roman-style indoor pool, boasting massive hand-made pillars. The living room was specifically designed with glass panels inserted in the floor, for a great view of this impressive swimming pool below.
Unfolding over 4,000 square feet (371.6 square meters) this waterside house boasts four levels, with most of the windows facing spectacular views. Exposed rock-faces are used as internal walls, which enhance the historic atmosphere of the home and, according to the listing, plenty of is fittings came from shipbreaking yards.
Already an iconic home, the Inverdart Boathouse is surrounded by equally-impressive terraces and gardens, and a boat of maximum 16 feet (4.8 meters) can be moored nearby. But such a stunning boathouse doesn’t come cheap – those who want to feel like they’re living in a castle should be ready to part with $5.9 million (£5 million).