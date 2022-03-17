Sylvester Stallone Splashes $18.2 Million on Mansion After Selling His Estate to Adele

Earlier this year, famous action movie star Sylvester Stallone sold his $58 million Hidden Hills estate to pop singer Adele. But now it looks like he wants to come back to the area, and “downsized” to an $18.2 million estate.
The 75-year-old Rocky actor sold his Beverly Hills estate in January for $58 million to British singer Adele, which is the most ever paid for a house in the guard-gated Beverly Park community.
Although he and his wife, Jennifer, own a $35 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, the two seemingly decided to keep a property in California, too. And they found the perfect one, a $18.2 million mansion, significantly smaller than the one he used to own.
The new property was built in 2015, and used to belong to Margaret Keyes, the ex-wife of Keyes Auto Group owner, Howard Keyes, whose empire includes many Southern California dealerships. Keyes bought the property in 2016 for $7.8 million, and she’s now selling with a profit.
The mansion is located at the end of a Hidden Hills cul-de-sac, and it spreads over more than two acres. It includes more than 10,000 square feet of living space divided between the main mansion, a guest house, a pool house, and a separate horse barn, providing plenty parking space.
The interior design is the work of famous designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. The designer also worked with celebrity clients like the Kardashians and the Osbourne family, who have residences in the famous city in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles County, California.
Inside, there are four bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, and the estate is protected by a high-tech security system. There’s a media room, dual master closets, a gym with a mirror wall, and a wine cellar with tasting room.
The famous actor got a deal on the property, which was put on the market last year for $22.5 million, Dirt reports. Which would leave him enough money to buy a Polestar car if he wanted to.
