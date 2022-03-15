Malibu Mansion Showing Up in Britney Spears' "Sometimes" Music Video, Now on the Market

Britney Spears’ “Sometimes” music video is as iconic as the pop singer. The video shows the Paradise Cove Pier in Malibu and a beautiful white mansion. Which you can now purchase if you have $44.5 million to spare.
“Sometimes I run, sometimes I hide,” Britney Spears sings in her iconic song from her debut album, “Baby One More Time.” For the music video, she chose a very summery and idyllic location – Malibu. She shows up dancing in a full white outfit on the Paradise Cove Pier, sits in front of a white BMW E36 M3, and longingly thinks about her crush from the steps of a Malibu beach mansion.
Now, you can purchase the said mansion, as the owners of the estate just put it on the market for the first time in 35 years, for a staggering price of $44.5 million. The fact that it's repped by prolific Malibu realtor Chris Cortazzo and its experience in pop might have something to do with the price.
But the fact that Britney filmed there isn’t the only perk for this estate. The house featured throughout the music video spreads over 1,907 acres, and it can be found at 33800 Pacific Coast HWY, overlooking the Nicholas Canyon and El Sol County beaches.
The main house includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a two-car garage. You can see the ocean from nearly every room, and it comes with distinctive soaring glass wall that illuminates the interior stairway.
The interior has a Mediterranean style, with lots of whites, beamed ceilings, stone and hardwood floors, and wide French doors onto the lawns.
For entertainment, if you’re bored of reenacting the choreography from Britney’s video, there is an entertainment area that includes a pool, a full wet bar, and an outdoor patio. You also have a sauna, complete with showers and a hot tub.
The price includes two guesthouses, one perfect for whale watching, a second one with lots of glass walls, and an additional four-car garage with ample guest parking, spread over the 300-foot gated driveway.
Besides the official music video, you can rewatch below, the house also makes an appearance in “Time Out with Britney Spears,” which documents the making of the video, which Spears calls “my beautiful beach house.”
While Britney might not be interested in splashing for this house, word is she did express interest in another property in Hidden Hills, California, Drake's YOLO Estate.
Now, you can purchase the said mansion, as the owners of the estate just put it on the market for the first time in 35 years, for a staggering price of $44.5 million. The fact that it's repped by prolific Malibu realtor Chris Cortazzo and its experience in pop might have something to do with the price.
But the fact that Britney filmed there isn’t the only perk for this estate. The house featured throughout the music video spreads over 1,907 acres, and it can be found at 33800 Pacific Coast HWY, overlooking the Nicholas Canyon and El Sol County beaches.
The main house includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a two-car garage. You can see the ocean from nearly every room, and it comes with distinctive soaring glass wall that illuminates the interior stairway.
The interior has a Mediterranean style, with lots of whites, beamed ceilings, stone and hardwood floors, and wide French doors onto the lawns.
For entertainment, if you’re bored of reenacting the choreography from Britney’s video, there is an entertainment area that includes a pool, a full wet bar, and an outdoor patio. You also have a sauna, complete with showers and a hot tub.
The price includes two guesthouses, one perfect for whale watching, a second one with lots of glass walls, and an additional four-car garage with ample guest parking, spread over the 300-foot gated driveway.
Besides the official music video, you can rewatch below, the house also makes an appearance in “Time Out with Britney Spears,” which documents the making of the video, which Spears calls “my beautiful beach house.”
While Britney might not be interested in splashing for this house, word is she did express interest in another property in Hidden Hills, California, Drake's YOLO Estate.