Malibu Mansion Showing Up in Britney Spears' "Sometimes" Music Video, Now on the Market

More on this:

1 This $139 Million Mansion Comes With a Car Garage Fit for an Emperor or Batman

2 Millionaire Parks Classic Cars on the Street After Being Forced to Tear Down $260k Complex

3 Drake Puts His YOLO Estate on the Market for $14.8 Million, Britney Spears Is Interested

4 Drake’s New $50 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Was Previously Owned by Robbie Williams

5 This Is the Proper Way to Flaunt a Crimson Cadillac Escalade Around the Mansion