Bill and Melinda Gates splashed $43 million on a beautiful beach house outside San Diego, California, prior to their divorce. But now the Windows co-founder wants to turn it into a bachelor pad, which has become a “nuisance” for his neighbors.
Bill Gates, with an estimated net worth of 134.5 billion, seemingly managed to maintain one of the properties he and Melinda bought in 2020, prior to their divorce. Since they only roll in high circles, the power couple had purchased it from Madeleine Pickens, the former wife of billionaire oil baron T. Boone Pickens, Wall Street Journal reported. It had landed on the market for $48 million, and the couple seemingly got it with a $5 million discount.
Now, Bill wants to turn it into a bachelor pad. Initially, the oceanfront mansion, situated in the coastal town of Del Mar, California, included six bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and covered 5,800 square feet.
But the Windows co-founded decided to demolish it completely. He’s rebuilding it from the ground up and customizing it to his heart’s desire, The Post reported. Although the mansion was in “immaculate condition,” according to a real estate agent, the Windows Bill Gates still wanted to tear it down. Probably he wants to make it a smart, eco-friendly mansion, just like the one he owns in Medina, Washington.
The billionaire reportedly stopped by twice over the last few months to check in on the progress, according to local sources. But the whole update to the mansion has become quite a problem for his neighbors.
“It’s been a nuisance,” one neighbor told The Post. Another one added: “They make a lot of noise, my baby can’t sleep. It’s become a real hindrance on the whole neighborhood.”
The new project will have the estate span more than 6,000 square feet, but it will take a while. Although he’s had the property for two years now, the billionaire has just started construction three months ago. Getting permissions to build in the area is very difficult, almost nearly impossible, local officials claim. But that doesn’t quite ring true if the one who’s asking for one is Bill Gates.
Now, Bill wants to turn it into a bachelor pad. Initially, the oceanfront mansion, situated in the coastal town of Del Mar, California, included six bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and covered 5,800 square feet.
But the Windows co-founded decided to demolish it completely. He’s rebuilding it from the ground up and customizing it to his heart’s desire, The Post reported. Although the mansion was in “immaculate condition,” according to a real estate agent, the Windows Bill Gates still wanted to tear it down. Probably he wants to make it a smart, eco-friendly mansion, just like the one he owns in Medina, Washington.
The billionaire reportedly stopped by twice over the last few months to check in on the progress, according to local sources. But the whole update to the mansion has become quite a problem for his neighbors.
“It’s been a nuisance,” one neighbor told The Post. Another one added: “They make a lot of noise, my baby can’t sleep. It’s become a real hindrance on the whole neighborhood.”
The new project will have the estate span more than 6,000 square feet, but it will take a while. Although he’s had the property for two years now, the billionaire has just started construction three months ago. Getting permissions to build in the area is very difficult, almost nearly impossible, local officials claim. But that doesn’t quite ring true if the one who’s asking for one is Bill Gates.