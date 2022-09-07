Qatar Billionaire’s $300 Million Pioneering Superyacht Is Still Turning Heads

There’s no shortage of jaw-dropping beauties in the South of France, especially during this time of year. And by that we mean floating mansions owned by some of the richest people in the world. One of them is still a head-turner after more than a decade, one of the largest and most luxurious superyachts to this day, even though its interior is famously mysterious.
Al Mirqab was custom built in 2008 for Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, former prime-minister of Qatar and member of one of the wealthiest families in the region. Exclusively used by Sheikh Al Thani and his family, this mammoth 437-footer (133 meters) has never revealed its interior, which became famous nonetheless, as one of the masterpieces of the legendary Andrew Winch.
Built by Peterswerft-Kusch, this luxury pleasure craft was created by some of the best in the industry – Tim Heywood and Andrew Winch. The imposing silhouette designed by Heywood is still making waves wherever it shows up, including in the south of France, where it was recently spotted anchored off Beaulieu-sur-Mer.
This was a pioneering vessel, sporting some of the features that are now common on superyachts, such as a huge spa area with an enclosed pool, a gym, and a beauty salon, as well as a helipad with a refueling station. It was also one of the first to sport a hybrid propulsion system that enables it to cruise at more than 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph), which is a lot for a yacht this size.
Despite its outstanding luxury, this superyacht with an estimated worth of $300 million was meant to be a family haven. The underwater viewing room was designed with a pirate theme that makes kids enjoy it even more, and there’s also a large family lounge onboard, apparently decorated with a butterfly motif.
But this is just a small fraction of what’s available on this floating mansion with enough room for up to 26 guests. The day when Al Mirqab finally reveals its inside beauty will be a memorable one for sure, if that ever happens.
