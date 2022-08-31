Tech Millionaire’s Unique Luxury Toy Is One of the Smartest Superyachts in the World

It’s been only two years since this truly remarkable superyacht was launched, and it continues to be one of the most intriguing in the world. Its interior is still a mystery, because this yacht is used exclusively by its millionaire owner, but the stunning exterior turns heads wherever it’s spotted.
Artefact could easily join the “club” of highly-innovative superyachts that were built for famous tech millionaires and billionaires, such as Octopus and Musashi. Owned by the BlackBerry millionaire Mike Lazaridis, this spectacular yacht blends one of the most advanced hybrid technologies today with a modern, sophisticated design.
Artefact’s distinctive geometrical style is instantly noticeable, which made it easy to spot in Malta, where it’s apparently docked at the moment. Two acclaimed designers, Gregory C. Marshall and Reymond Langton, were in charge of creating this masterpiece.
According to the Nobiskrug shipyard, Artefact boasts 740 square meters (7,965 square feet) of curved glasswork that weighs almost 60 tons, plus a central section with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, which is apparently unprecedented.
But what makes this beautiful yacht also one of the smartest in the world is its hybrid propulsion system. Thanks to a large battery storage system, plus solar panels, this massive 263-footer (80 meters) can operate for certain amounts of time without using its internal combustion engines at all.
And that’s not all. In addition to the diesel-electric Azipod propulsion system developed by ABB, Artefact has a dynamic positioning feature, which means that it can maintain its position without dropping anchor. This reduces the potential damage to the sea floor. Also, thanks to its custom six-bladed propellers, this superyacht is remarkably quiet when it cruises.
These are impressive innovations for a vessel this size (according to Nobiskrug, it’s the biggest 80-meter yacht in the world, in terms of volume) which is also as luxurious as it gets. Estimated at $150 million, this next-generation yacht is truly worthy of a tech millionaire owner.
