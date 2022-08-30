SS Berta Is a Giant Floating Pumpkin, Because You Don’t Need Boats to Chase Dreams

More on this:

1 The World's First 100+ Mph Electric Boat Is Here, Watch the Record-Breaking V32 in Action

2 The Gibbs Quadski Was a Revolutionary Amphibious Vehicle That Deserves To Be Remembered

3 Splurge on This $10 Million Waterfront Mansion, Get a Yacht for Free

4 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have the Best Time on Holiday on Board Zenji Superyacht

5 Seized $325 Million Amadea Megayacht Relocated Because It Attracts Too Much Attention