"Floating Cinema – Unknown Waters" Is a Venetian One-of-a-Kind Cultural Experience

So it would be very natural if someone in Venice went to an open-air film festival. But, since the city has so many narrow canals and streets, it's pretty challenging to offer such a cinematographic experience.
But this is Venice, a city famous for its formidable resilience against the odds and ingenuity in moments of capital importance. So Venetians devised a clever and remarkable alternative to open-air movies: an open-sea film festival.
Basically, there is a solid floating platform out on the water with a projection screen on it. Spectators can either rent a gondola and come to the movie or sit on chairs along nearby pontoons. And, of course, the beast seats in the house (or should I say "on the deck"?) are on the screening platform.
This year marks the third edition of the "Floating Cinema: Unknown Waters" annual festival, which is held between August 25 and September 10. If you need further details on how to get to the buoyant screen, follow the festival's web page instructions.
The central theme for 2022 is the "surreal, dreamlike, and hallucinatory visions and the absurd." However, movie fans should know that a ferry service is available if they join the event on foot.
A new feature awaits the participants of this third edition in the form of sound experimentation. From September 16 to 18, the organizers offer a meditative state of the amphibious community. The afternoons and evenings will present musicians with the opportunity to "dialogue" with an interactive sound installation.
The work of Turin-based artist Alessandro Sciaraffa, the acoustic happening is accessible for free via a rowing-boat ferry service. More than 50 artists worldwide are present at this one-off cultural manifest.
The event includes culinary selections and is part of the Città in Festa (City in Holiday) program by the City of Venice. This experiment brings together local chefs whose immersive knowledge of the lagoon gastronomic heritage helps animate the event with "popular cuisine devoted to sustainability."
Again, for the best possible experience, oarsmen will transfer the public to the floating pontoon while also delivering orders placed at the kiosk and providing access to restrooms. With cleanliness in mind, nets are distributed to the on-goers to collect the garbage.
Transport to the platform and back to firm ground is via row boats (I told you it is a row-in cinema!). The organizers strongly advise everyone that, since "getting on and off the boats requires good physical mobility," people with movement concerns should contact them in advance.
shallow draft (gondolas in Venice are flat-bottomed for this reason too). Again, organizers warn about caution during mooring operations since the shoal where the projection venue is has a 70 cm (2 ft 4 in) deep bottom with the tide at 0.
Movie-goers boarded boats floating on the canals of Venice to enjoy the first screening in a festival called 'Floating Cinema - Unknown Waters' pic.twitter.com/gVPmlSRJbe— Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2022