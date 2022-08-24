Horizon Launches Brand-New FD80, a Luxury Yacht With Magnificent Outdoor Spaces

Horizon Yachts announced the launch of a new FD80 luxury yacht. The 80-foot (24-meter) vessel is characterized by a voluminous interior and expansive outdoor areas filled with amenities usually found on superyachts. Additionally, it is the first FD80 model in the U.S. to have an open galley design, accentuating the sense of openness onboard.
The FD80 has a four-stateroom layout with an on-deck master stateroom and magnificent outdoor spaces that rival those found on larger yachts. The aft deck features a large table that can be positioned either next to a fixed settee or in the middle of the deck, allowing up to eight guests to enjoy al fresco dining.
This area is separated from the main salon via opening glass partitions, making the indoors seamlessly blend with the outdoors. Inside, passengers can relax on an L-shaped sofa and an armchair. They will also find a fold-down entertainment center and a dining table that can be used as a workstation or as a breakfast bar.
The main deck feels extremely spacious. The large windows surrounding the interior areas accentuate this feeling of openness. The rooms feature oak accents and Earthy tones that give the yacht an elegant look. A modern light fixture is positioned above a large center island with space for three stools. The lacquered finishes balance the satin white oak cabinets and the Cambria Harrogate countertops.
The master cabin is positioned forward, and it offers plenty of interior space. It includes a sofa to port and generous closets. Elsewhere on the main deck, you’ll see a floating staircase that leads to the sky lounge above. Guests will be accommodated on the lower deck in two VIPs and a convertible twin ensuite. As for the crew, the yacht comes with four crew rooms and a crew mess aft of the engine room.
On the upper deck is a lounging area that includes a dining table and another entertainment center. But that’s not all. The outdoor spaces were also designed with a focus on entertainment and relaxation. A wet bar and a BBQ, which can be shaded by an awning, will be offered to the passengers. And if that’s not enough, on the foredeck, they can sunbathe on a large sun pad or enjoy the shade since this area can also be shaded by awnings.
Horizon says that its vessel is not only the first Horizon FD80 model in the U.S. to have an open galley, but it’s also the first out outfitted with two 1,600-hp Caterpillar engines and a Garmin Surround View six-camera “Birdseye” system that enhances safety onboard.
Horizon’s new FD80 yacht is scheduled to make its official debut later this year at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.
This area is separated from the main salon via opening glass partitions, making the indoors seamlessly blend with the outdoors. Inside, passengers can relax on an L-shaped sofa and an armchair. They will also find a fold-down entertainment center and a dining table that can be used as a workstation or as a breakfast bar.
The main deck feels extremely spacious. The large windows surrounding the interior areas accentuate this feeling of openness. The rooms feature oak accents and Earthy tones that give the yacht an elegant look. A modern light fixture is positioned above a large center island with space for three stools. The lacquered finishes balance the satin white oak cabinets and the Cambria Harrogate countertops.
The master cabin is positioned forward, and it offers plenty of interior space. It includes a sofa to port and generous closets. Elsewhere on the main deck, you’ll see a floating staircase that leads to the sky lounge above. Guests will be accommodated on the lower deck in two VIPs and a convertible twin ensuite. As for the crew, the yacht comes with four crew rooms and a crew mess aft of the engine room.
On the upper deck is a lounging area that includes a dining table and another entertainment center. But that’s not all. The outdoor spaces were also designed with a focus on entertainment and relaxation. A wet bar and a BBQ, which can be shaded by an awning, will be offered to the passengers. And if that’s not enough, on the foredeck, they can sunbathe on a large sun pad or enjoy the shade since this area can also be shaded by awnings.
Horizon says that its vessel is not only the first Horizon FD80 model in the U.S. to have an open galley, but it’s also the first out outfitted with two 1,600-hp Caterpillar engines and a Garmin Surround View six-camera “Birdseye” system that enhances safety onboard.
Horizon’s new FD80 yacht is scheduled to make its official debut later this year at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.