Horizon Launches First 80-Foot Luxury Yacht With Open Galley Design

Last month, Horizon Yacht unveiled a brand-new 80-foot (24-meter) luxury yacht at the 2022 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Named FD80 Skyline, the vessel boasts great deck volume and light-filled interior spaces.
Designed for the Australian market, the yacht features a contemporary style. It has a four-stateroom layout with glass surfaces that enhance the feeling of openness. The aft deck has sliding doors that reveal a spacious main salon equipped with an L-shaped sofa and a lounging area placed in front of a fold-down entertainment center. There's also a dining table for eight positioned forward.
The yacht's interior mirrors its contemporary exterior. The design features several wood elements, brushed dark bronze metallic accents, and other modern materials. The vessel comes with an open galley, which is a first for an FD80 model. There's a big island surrounded by white stonework. The use of stone can be seen in the galley backsplash and countertops. Elsewhere, the galley has a large cabinet with a wine cooler.
Forward is a full-beam master stateroom that is filled with light thanks to the skylight placed above the king-sized bed and the large windows. The master ensuite has generous space, and it comes with sinks for two.
On the lower deck, there are three additional staterooms. Guests will find accommodation in forward and port VIPs, as well as a convertible twin to starboard. Four crew quarters that have access to the large beach club can be found aft of the engine room.
The foredeck is packed with amenities, and it includes both a relaxing area for sunbathing with integrated speakers in the sun pad and an awning for shade. A semi-enclosed skylounge on the upper deck extends aft to the boat deck, allowing guests to have an al fresco dining experience. Other features included are a bar with a teppanyaki grill and a Jacuzzi with a bar that can be accessed without leaving the tub. FD80 Skyline can also house a tender in the aft area.
The yacht's interior mirrors its contemporary exterior. The design features several wood elements, brushed dark bronze metallic accents, and other modern materials. The vessel comes with an open galley, which is a first for an FD80 model. There's a big island surrounded by white stonework. The use of stone can be seen in the galley backsplash and countertops. Elsewhere, the galley has a large cabinet with a wine cooler.
Forward is a full-beam master stateroom that is filled with light thanks to the skylight placed above the king-sized bed and the large windows. The master ensuite has generous space, and it comes with sinks for two.
On the lower deck, there are three additional staterooms. Guests will find accommodation in forward and port VIPs, as well as a convertible twin to starboard. Four crew quarters that have access to the large beach club can be found aft of the engine room.
The foredeck is packed with amenities, and it includes both a relaxing area for sunbathing with integrated speakers in the sun pad and an awning for shade. A semi-enclosed skylounge on the upper deck extends aft to the boat deck, allowing guests to have an al fresco dining experience. Other features included are a bar with a teppanyaki grill and a Jacuzzi with a bar that can be accessed without leaving the tub. FD80 Skyline can also house a tender in the aft area.