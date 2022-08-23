Tyson Fury’s Opulent Superyacht Shows Up in an Impressive Location

All superyachts look like they belong to superstars, flaunting their massive profiles and impeccable naval architecture in some of the most beautiful locations in the world. Some, like iRama, do have famous owners, which makes them instantly recognizable.
Only a few months ago, Tyson Fury was vacationing with his wife onboard their ultra-luxurious yacht, in the South of France, a well-known playground for millionaires’ floating mansions. They were seen having plenty of water fun and making the most of some jet skis.
But the retired boxer doesn’t just keep his superyacht packed with water toys to himself. When him and his family aren’t up for a vacation, their yacht can be chartered by anyone who can afford it.
The stunning iRama was most recently spotted in another gorgeous location, perfect for a summer vacation. The vessel’s elegant silhouette looked striking against the Ligurian Sea off the coast of Albenga, in Northern Italy. It was anchored off the Gallinara Island, a private island that’s famous for its unique shape.
Tyson’s luxury yacht is no stranger to these places, since it mostly cruises around the Mediterranean area. Built in 2009 by a Turkish shipyard, Concept Marine, the 137-footer (41.8 meters) was initially known as Elisea Nova.
It’s still in great shape due to a relatively recent refit completed by Monaco Marine in 2018. Powered by twin MTU engines delivering 4,515 HP, the iRama is surprisingly fast for a yacht in this size category, able to hit up to 21 knots (24 mph/39 kph) and cruise smoothly at 18 knots (20.7 mph/33 kph).
Large enough to accommodate as many as 12 guests in six elegant staterooms, the iRama is also packed with toys, Sea-Doo jet skis, water skis, and an electric skateboard.
For a minimum of $159,000, anyone can enjoy the luxuries onboard Tyson Fury’s superyacht, available through Northrop & Johnson.
