Tyson Fury Is Vacationing in Cannes, Onboard the $18,000-a-Night iRama Yacht

Athletes – and celebrities, in general – are not exactly known for their frugal lifestyle, but can you blame them? They work hard for their money, so they like to party equally hard.
But not so boxing champ Tyson Fury, aka the freshly-retired Gypsy King. The British heavyweight and two-time champion earned an estimated $32.9 million on his last fight, and he’s choosing to spend some of it on a lavish family vacation.
Again, it’s not uncommon for celebrities to splurge on vacations. Some go big, charting superyachts to cruise around the world for weeks on end each year, while a few go really big. Think Beyonce-and-Jay-Z-kind-of-big, with expenses starting at $2 million a week for the megayacht alone. Tyson Fury makes a contrasting note here, because he decided to change his lifestyle a while back and is no longer spending like crazy for stuff like cars, mansions, and designer clothes.
He makes the occasional exception, of course, but even then, he goes for a level-headed approach. Case in point, the yacht he and his Gypsy Queen (and their six children and other members of the family) are charting for an early summer holiday. The Furies are now in Cannes, and they booked the iRama yacht, a 2009 build by the Concept Marine shipyard in Turkey.
Built entirely in-house, iRama is small by comparison to the gigantic ships other celebrities favor. It’s 137 feet (37 meters) long but still luxurious, offering accommodation for 14 guests and seven crew. With a GRP hull and superstructure, iRama is a full-displacement, stable and fast yacht, powered by twin MTU engines that take it to a top speed of 21 knots (24 mph / 39 kph). Range is of 2,500 nautical miles (2,877 miles / 4,630 km) at a cruising speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph / 22.2 kph), but it’s mostly offered for charter in the Mediterranean – France, Italy and Monaco.
Amenities on board include a jacuzzi, several dining and entertaining areas, and a variety of water toys that make iRama the perfect family boat. The Furies have been making the most of those, as photos at the Daily Mail show: jetskis, waterskis, wakeboards, inflatable, and a full-size tender for land excursions.
Since nothing in life is free, such a perfect family boat comes with a price to match: Tyson Fury is paying €160,000 per week (approximately $167,000 at the current exchange rate, which means nearly $18,000 a night), plus expenses, to charter it. And he got a good deal on it, because it’s still low season in May, so the rate is lower.
