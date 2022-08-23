Hockey Boss’s Toy Is One of the Most Impressive American Yachts Built in the Past 50 Years

Although Dutch, German, and Italian shipyards are famous for delivering most of the world’s top-level superyachts, U.S. certainly has its gems as well. One of them is Loon, a decade-old pleasure craft that happens to be owned by a power couple.
Loon wasn’t always known by this name. It went by Harbor Island, then Sovereign, until being renamed Loon, under its current ownership. Its lucky owners are allegedly a couple of billionaires. Craig Leipold owns the National Hockey League team Minnesota Wild, and his wife Helen Johnson-Leipold is the heiress of the Johnson & Son empire.
And Loon is truly worthy of being a billionaire couple's luxury toy. The first in the Newcastle 5500 series of the Florida-based shipyard Newcastle Marine, the 179-footer (55 meters) is one of the largest and most impressive yachts built in the U.S. over the past half of century.
It was delivered in 2011, but was also refitted just two years ago. The original design was created by Murray & Associates, with an interior by Claudette Bonville & Associates.
Operating as a popular charter superyacht in the Bahamas, Loon welcomes guests to a stunning interior and high-level amenities. It boasts not just one, but two master suites on separate decks, both with great views.
The sun deck reveals both an infinity swimming pool and an oversized jacuzzi, next to a generous bar. According to Superyacht Times, the yacht’s sky lounge on the bridge deck is so big that up to 100 people can party there when Loon is docked.
In terms of water fun, this American modern vessel is packed with anything you can think of, including an “extreme” slide and yacht golf. It also claims to offer seven-star services, and its crew won several awards. The yacht itself was a finalist for the prestigious ShowBoats Design’s Naval Architecture Award.
But Loon might change its name again, once it finds a new owner. It looks the billionaire couple is willing to say goodbye to it for the right price. In this case, $23.9 million, according to the G-Yachts listing.
