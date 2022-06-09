Seattle Property Mogul Parting With His Fabulous All-American Superyacht

Forget mysterious names that need to be deciphered, this superyacht is calling it like it is. “I Love This Boat” looks like the perfect floating resort for a family vacation, and is up for grabs.
“It’s such a great name because it just says exactly the way you feel. You know, I Love This Boat”. This is what Hal Griffith, the owner of this luxury vessel with an unusual name, was telling Boat International a couple of years ago.
Once voted one of Seattle’s most influential people, Griffith is a property developer who also happens to love boating. He started with sailing boats and, after many years of gradual changes, eventually went for a large superyacht with a crew that would take care of everything.
This American beauty was built by the Christensen shipyard exactly two decades ago, but had its engines repowered in 2012, and was upgraded a few years ago. At 145 feet (44 meters) it can welcome up to ten guests across five cabins. Initially called Primadonna, it features a custom interior by the award-winning designer Paola Smith, who gave it a luxurious, yet carefree style.
Griffith invested in a major refit of the vessel, also equipping it to become a great charter yacht. The huge water slide is one of its most popular toys. The jacuzzi on the sun deck is joined by comfortable sunpads and a bar with a frozen drink machine, according to Northrop & Johnson. The formal dining area that’s large enough to welcome all the guests on board is separated from the main salon by an elegant glass panel.
The master suite is particularly sophisticated. In addition to a private office, it boasts his and her en-suite bathrooms divided by a large shower with an unusual waterfall feature. All the other cabins have en-suite bathrooms and premium entertainment systems as well. In terms of performance, this vacation yacht can cruise at the moderate speed of ten knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).
Despite the name that perfectly reflects its fun nature, the property mogul is ready to part with this yacht for $11.9 million, according to the Imperial Yachts listing. While he’ll probably move on to a bigger boat, someone else will be saying I Love This Boat.
