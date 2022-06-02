British Billionaire Got His $31 Million Italian Custom Superyacht as a Gift from a Friend

The jaw-dropping superyachts on the luxury charter market show a dazzling façade, but often times there’s a complicated story behind that. Aptly-named the Silver Angel, this custom pleasure craft with an Italian pedigree looks absolutely impeccable, but details about its ownership are surprising.
The Benetti brand and the name of Stefano Natucci are well-known to those who appreciate luxury design. A prolific, award-winning yacht builder, Benetti proved its excellence once more with the delivery of the Silver Angel in 2009. Displaying an elongated, sleek silhouette, the 211-foot (64.5 meters) vessel is said to have one of the highest volumes for a yacht this size. The fact that it boasts four bars and multiple al-fresco dining options, in addition to the seven staterooms, seems to confirm it.
Some superyachts interiors can seem too classic and dark for our contemporary taste. But that’s not the case of Silver Angel. Argent Design revealed a stunning Art Deco style that looks incredibly luxurious and timeless. Contrasting glossy black oak and white marble are used together with Lalique crystal details and extensive mirrored surfaces.
One of its main attractions is the generous mosaic-tiled plunge pool with counter-currents, for aqua-therapy. A state-of-the-art gym and spa are also available. The main dining table is spectacular, but there are multiple dining options spread across the decks. Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, this angelic-looking vessel can hit 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph).
In the world of the super-rich, luxury toys can be regular gifts, but there’s a catch. According to the BBC, it seems that this custom superyacht was gifted to billionaire Richard Caring by the retail mogul Sir Philip Green and his wife, in 2017.
The infamous Pandora Papers revealed that the Greens splurged on various properties while a chain of stores that they owned at the time was close to collapse. Caring, who also started out as a fashion mogul, was not only a business associate but also “a close family friend.” He was allegedly gifted Silver Angel after Lady Green handed him the ownership of the company that the yacht was registered with, BBC reports.
While Silver Angel’s billionaire owner allegedly got it for free, as a gift, the rest of us would have to pay a whopping $425,000 for just one week on board. A gift that keep on giving, apparently, the yacht is available for charter at Burgess Yachts.
