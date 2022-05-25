Trashed Engine That Had Barnacles Growing on It Now Powers This Superb, Homemade Motorboat

From car builds and restorations to homemade bikes, trikes, or tiny houses, humans continue to prove that there’s nothing you can’t accomplish by yourself if you put your mind to it. This gorgeous-looking motorboat is just another DIY example that proves my point.
What is it with Asian people that makes them such skilled craftsmen? My money is on their culture, which promotes high achievers. As internet research shows, Asian universities are constantly ranking high on international charts and their students are proven to be more academically focused than other races. Asians are raised more strictly and are taught from young childhood to do their best so as to not let their families down.
And when it comes to talented DIYers from Asia, Vietnam seems to take the lead, with many of the masterpieces that constantly emerge on the internet being the creations of Vietnamese artisans. One of my favorites is the guy behind the ND-Woodworking Art, who builds some of the most insane wooden car replicas, bikes, and other vehicles. He made kid-sized but drivable versions of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, BMW 328 Hommage, and Lamborghini Sian, to name just a few of the builds in his portfolio.
The King of Crafts is another Vietnamese with a knack for building wheelers, usually from cardboard. His homemade Porsche 918 Spyder is his latest project, and it is a thing of beauty.
Now I’ve just stumbled upon another Vietnam-based craftsman, by the name of Tran Long Ho. But this YouTuber specializes in watercraft and he just built himself a motorboat from scratch, using parts he found at the junkyard. It was an ambitious project that took him 90 days to complete and the result is a stunning white vessel that looks like a pumped-up arrow ready to be released into the water. It’s got Toyota seats and a refurbished motor. The engine was in terrible condition, completely trashed, and with barnacles growing on it, but somehow, Tran Long Ho brought it back to life.
Take a look at his homemade white beauty in the video below.
