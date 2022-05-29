Cardi B and Offset Watch Yacht Sink While on Exotic Vacation

Vacations are all about relaxing and trying out new things. You get to relax, enjoy yourself, and be more present, which means you get to see stuff you never would imagine. For example, in Offset and Cardi B’s case, while they were chilling at the pool, the two saw a yacht sinking.
Cardi B and her husband, Migos star Offset, are enjoying a well-deserved vacation at the beach. The two were sitting by the pool, enjoying an ice cream, like one does on vacation.
But, while they were enjoying their time off, Offset also documented something else while he was filming his famous wife: a yacht sinking not far from shore, which is something you clearly don’t see every day. You can also hear Cardi in the background say, “Oh my God, babe, it’s going to sink.”
Since this deserved to be on social media, Cardi herself took out her phone and documented it all. She later posted it, with a dramatic play-by-play of what was going on. “It’s sinking,” she said in a high voice. “Y’all see this?” She also wondered if “there ain’t no big boat that could save it?” Apparently there wasn’t, although there were a couple more yachts close to it.
On a picture shared on her social media, the 29-year-old rapper added: “A whole yacht [sunk] in front of our eyes!” But she added that “luckily no one was in there.” In the 45-second clip she posted, you could see that the yacht was almost completely sunk. She captioned the video posted on her Twitter account “I can't believe I'm actually watching a yacht sink.”
In a later video posted on her Instagram Stories, Cardi said there's a search scene going on, with scuba divers trying to rescue it. So far, there’s no information on the name of the vessel or what happened to it.
The two didn’t give information on their whereabouts for the quick getaway, but they did share some pictures from a private jet on their way to their exotic vacation. Little did they know they were in for quite a show!
I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R— Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022