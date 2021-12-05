5 Cardi B Gets Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan from Offset on Her Birthday

3 Cardi B Shows Off Her New Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan That She Still Can’t Drive

2 Cardi B’s Turn Now: Offset Gets Rare Lambo Aventador SVJ 63 for His Birthday

Cardi B Is the First to Fly on the New Playboy Private Jet, Big Bunny

Rapper, entrepreneur and influencer Cardi B has become the first celebrity to set foot on the new, improved and ultra-exclusive Mansion in the Sky, aka the new Playboy private jet, the Big Bunny. If you’re a fan, know that she’s also taking suggestions for who the next passenger could be. 23 photos



The original Mansion in the Sky, which is how Big Bunny was dubbed at the time, was a McDonnel Douglas DC-9-32 with seating for 28 passengers and incredible luxury amenities and state-of-the-art features. Among them, there was an actual nightclub and a cinema room, as well as Mr. Hefner’s private bedroom, which was lined in fur and had as centerpiece – what else? – a waterbed.



Last month, Playboy unveiled



One of the first to lend a hand is







With these posts on Instagram, she’s also looking for engagement, asking her 116+ million followers which celebrity they’d like to see there next. Whatever her role with the Playboy brand is, it will probably include more content of the kind, like maybe a reality show of sorts or serialized posts on social media. After all, tuning in to see how the rich live (and party) appeals to the voyeur in many of us regular folks.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Big Bunny is an iconic aircraft, made famous by Hugh Hefner in the late ‘60s, when he bought it for $5.5 million and used it to fly celebrities between Chicago and Los Angeles, where they would take part in his Playboy After Dark series of interviews. Of course, it was also used for strictly Playboy business, and that probably says all the things we can’t put in writing right here.The original Mansion in the Sky, which is how Big Bunny was dubbed at the time, was a McDonnel Douglas DC-9-32 with seating for 28 passengers and incredible luxury amenities and state-of-the-art features. Among them, there was an actual nightclub and a cinema room, as well as Mr. Hefner’s private bedroom, which was lined in fur and had as centerpiece – what else? – a waterbed.Last month, Playboy unveiled the new Big Bunny , a $12 million Bombardier Global Express BD-700 styled as a tribute to the original but more sleek, modern and very luxurious. At the time, the brand said that the new private jet, which is designed as a multi-sensory experience where the travel experience is just as important – if not even more so – than the destination, would help them expand into private air travel with help from celebrities and influencers.One of the first to lend a hand is Cardi B , and it’s no coincidence that it’s happening: she’s just been named Playboy’s first-ever Creative Director in Residence. Her job position has not been detailed to the public, but she will be responsible for creating and curating content for the new Centerfold platform, do promotional appearances and events, and provide artistic direction in almost every aspect of the Playboy brand, from editorial to fashion and merchandise. Cardi is already taking her new role seriously, showing off the interior of Big Bunny while getting tipsy on cocktails. Cardi flew on the Big Bunny, which is registered under N950PB like the original was, to attend a Playboy event part of Art Basel in Miami Beach.With these posts on Instagram, she’s also looking for engagement, asking her 116+ million followers which celebrity they’d like to see there next. Whatever her role with the Playboy brand is, it will probably include more content of the kind, like maybe a reality show of sorts or serialized posts on social media. After all, tuning in to see how the rich live (and party) appeals to the voyeur in many of us regular folks.

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show both versions of Big Bunny, also known as Mansion in the Sky, the Playboy private jet. Photos in the gallery show both versions of Big Bunny, also known as Mansion in the Sky, the Playboy private jet.