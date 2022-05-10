No Anniversary for Cardi B Without an Audemars Piguet Super-Expensive Watch

Even normies have trouble finding the perfect gift for whatever occasion someone else is celebrating. Industry couple Offset and Cardi B seem to have found a routine, and they’re sticking with it regardless of the occasion.
It involves supercars or custom vehicles, designer jewelry (the bigger, the better), designer handbags or items of clothing (preferably limited-edition), and luxury watches. Let’s be real for a second? no one needs a watch to tell the time these days, so whoever is wearing one does either because they love the craftsmanship that goes into it or as a status symbol.
Few other celebrities do luxury (and custom) timepieces like these two lovebirds, and they’re making no secret out of the fact that, for them, watches are status symbols. Cardi B’s personal collection includes several Audemars Piguet pieces, and she added the most recent to it after this Mother’s Day.
Offset took Cardi and their daughter Kulture for dinner at NYC hotspot Carbone and presented her with lavish gifts while there. Among them was a brand new AP watch, which Cardi made sure she showed off to the paparazzi waiting outside (see the video below). TMZ says that it cost upwards of $300,000, which is only more impressive when you think it was just one of the many gifts she received that night.
That said, unless there is a custom spin to a standard model, this looks like the Royal Oak Selfwinding 50th Anniversary piece from the esteemed watchmaker. It’s a gorgeous piece with 18K pink gold accents, titanium sapphire caseback, black ceramic body and bracelet, and the stunning “Grande Tapisserie” black dial. The most surprising part is that it retails for under $45,000, which is like… peanuts for these two.
As a reminder, just recently, Offset gave Cardi two other APs that were decked in diamonds. On Valentine’s Day this year, she got an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked in frosted white gold that retails at $375,000 (and six handbags!) and, prior to that, a 41mm Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore in 18K white gold 82.67 carats’ worth of baguette-cut diamonds and a $100,000+ price tag.
The bottom line is that there is nothing subtle about the gifts exchanged between Offset and Cardi, let alone the slightest trace of affordability. This AP watch might be the only exception.
