Here Are 20 of the Most Famous Female Celebs Who Own Enviable Car Collections

Without getting political, times have changed a lot, and now women can share the same passions men have, including cars. Cars became a big interest for female celebrities, and they’re not afraid to show it.
A lot of them stepped over the boundaries of safe cars, and are now opting for powerful, luxurious models, like most female rappers, or even classic cars, like Kendall Jenner and Ellen DeGeneres.
Model Amber Rose has a particular liking for colorful vehicles, especially pink. She has a Jeep Wrangler with a pink wrap, and a pink Ferrari, but her collection includes more vehicles than that. She’s the proud owner of a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Rolls-Royce Wraith. And the list gets longer and longer.Beyonce
Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z amount to a net worth of over $1 billion and their lifestyle is nothing short of lavish. From yachts, private jets, and real estate, the couple owns some expensive cars, too, from Ferraris to Rolls-Royce.
The crown jewel of her collection is a 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II, which is estimated at around $1 million. She also owns a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a Cadillac Escalade, a Chrysler Pacifica, and a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Limousine.
Angela Renee White is known as Blac Chyna. She is a model, TV personality, and aspiring singer with a big passion for cars. She owns two Rolls-Royce, a Dawn and a Cullinan, a Lamborghini Huracan, a Ferrari 488 Spider, and a Mercedes G-Wagen. It’s also interesting to note she has a preference for white vehicles. Cardi B
Being married to Migos’ Offset has nothing to do with Cardi B’s car collection. She doesn’t have a driver’s license, but her garage hosts a Lamborghini Urus, Aventador and Huracan, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Wraith, a Bentley Bentayga, a Mercedes G-Wagen, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a McLaren 720S Spider, and a “normal” Chevrolet Suburban. Talk about baller.Ellen DeGeneres
The longtime host of her own talk show, The Ellen Show, she secured herself a net worth of $500 million. A big Porsche fan (maybe because it’s read similar to her wife’s name, Portia de Rossi), she owns a Porsche 993, a 911 Turbo S, a 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition, a 991 Carrera 4S, a 911 Carrera GTS, a Cayenne, and a Panamera. She also owns a Ferrari California, a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-AMG GT, and a Land Rover Defender.Kate Moss
One of the most famous models out there couldn’t go without a substantial car collection. Kate Moss owns a variety of models, with a particular liking for classic cars. In her garage, there’s an MG Midget Mk III, a 1970s Porsche 911, a Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda, a 1950s Mini Cooper, and a couple of Rolls-Royces, a 1964 Silver Cloud, and a 1979 Silver Shadow.
Katy Perry
The pop singer has always had a girly appearance, but that doesn’t stop her from choosing expensive rides. Well, some of them really are. She owns an Audi A5, a Maserati GranCabrio, a Tesla Model S, a Ferrari California, a BMW Series 3, a Fisker Karma, and a vintage Mercedes-Benz 'Ponton' sedan. Kendall Jenner
Model Kendall Jenner makes very surprising choices when it comes to her collection. With very expensive cars in her garage, like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, she also has a passion for classics and owns a 1960 Cadillac Eldorado convertible, a silver Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet, a 1990s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, and even a Chevrolet C10 pickup truck. You just can’t put one label on her.Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian
Coming from a family passionate about cars, the two Kardashian sisters have a liking for modern vehicles, and they usually go for Rolls-Royces or Lamborghinis.
Khloe owns a Cullinan, a Ghost, and a Wraith, and a Lamborghini Aventador LP 740 Roadster, while Kourtney takes turns with an Aston Martin DB11, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Range Rover Autobiography, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. Kim Kardashian
You might be biased to dismiss Kim Kardashian from a car-aficionado list, but the truth is, as of 2022, she is kind of the poster child for “car girl.” Her garage is more than enviable, with a lot of modern, one-of-one models customized for her. She has several Rolls-Royces, a new Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach gear, a Ferrari F430, and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, among others.
spent $100k for paint only, on three of her favorite vehicles, to make them match the interior of her mansion. Now that's what we'd call a color obsession. Kylie Jenner
Similar to her famous sisters, Kylie also loves expensive cars. The first sister to reach billionaire status has her garage also on point. She has a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, several custom Rolls-Royces (including a pink Wraith and a Cullinan), a Lamborghini Urus, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Mercedes G-Wagen. And her baby daddy Travis Scott gifted her a very expensive exotic: a Ferrari LaFerrari. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga’s car collection is something to talk about, alright. She mostly goes for classic models like a 1965 Lincoln Continental Convertible, a 1967 Ford Mustang and a Bronco from the same year, a 1969 Chevy Nova SS, a 1970 Chevrolet El Camino, a 1983 Mercedes W123 300D, a 1990 Rolls-Royce Corniche III, a Ford F-150 SVT Lightning.
But the House of Gucci star also ticks the 'modern" box with her Lamborghini Huracan.
You couldn’t expect Mimi to miss from such a list, could you? Although she failed the driving test three times due to her anxiety, her garage stores a hot pink Porsche Cayenne she got from her former husband, Nick Cannon, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster. She also owned a Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe, a Maybach 62S, and a Mercedes-Benz SLK. Miley Cyrus
Having grown up working for Disney, Miley Cyrus had a substantial salary to allow her a very good lifestyle. Her cars seem to be less outrageous than your regular celebrity, because she has a Porsche Cayenne GTS, an Infiniti G35 Coupe, a Maserati Quattroporte, a Range Rover Sport, a Tesla Model S, a Mercedes-Benz ML 450 Hybrid, a Smart fortwo, and a McLaren MP4-12C.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj is very passionate about her cars, and some of them, yes, are pink. Her self-appointed “Barbie” nickname isn’t for nothing, because she owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Lamborghini Aventador, and Gallardo, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, and a Bentley Continental GT, all pink. Paris Hilton
You wouldn’t expect Paris Hilton to have a normal car collection, and she doesn’t. She owns a custom Bentley Continental GT and a custom BMW i8 in holographic wrap. She also has a McLaren MP4-12C Spider and a 650S, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Ferrari California, a GMC Yukon, a Range Rover HSE, and a Bentley Continental GT Cabriolet. Serena Williams
Tennis legend Serena Williams likes to be comfortable when she’s on her way. The 40-year old currently owns a Lincoln Navigator (she’s the brand ambassador), a Bentley Continental GT, a Mini Cooper, and an Aston Martin Vanquish.
Taylor Swift may be worth around $400 million, but she keeps her more than comfortable lifestyle away from the public eye. Although she owns not one, but two private jets, and a big portfolio of real estate, her car collection may include more than what we’ve publicly seen her drive. She has a Porsche 911 Turbo, a Mercedes-Benz Viano, a Toyota Sequoia, Audi R8, and a pink Chevrolet Silverado she received from her former record label, Big Time Machine.
Extra: Supercar Blondie
I’ve decided to add Alex from Supercar Blondie to the list independently to the main top, because she’s a very strong contender, although she is famous for owning and talking about cars. Her collection includes her first purchase, a Mitsubishi Lancer, a BMW i8, Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Mercedes-AMG G 63, and a McLaren 720S, among others. She was also one of the first to order the Tesla Cybertruck to make a pre-order for the Tesla Cybertruck.
