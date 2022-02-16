Supercar Blondie Introduces Her Fully Customized Tiffany Brabus G-Wagen

When you make a living out of car blogging, getting your car upgraded is a piece of cake. Alex from Supercar Blondie just got her Tiffany Edition Brabus 800 delivered.
At the beginning of the video, Alex from Supercar Blondie arrives in a charcoal gray Rolls-Royce Wraith, and a big blue box with a white ribbon on the side is waiting for her. She gets very excited when she notices it and points out that it looks like a Tiffany box. Alex says that she has been waiting for around six months for the vehicle, which is fully customized and introduces it as the first Tiffany Edition Brabus G-Wagen.
In the description of the video posted on YouTube, she explained that she handed her Mercedes G-Wagen to Brabus for a complete makeover. But the wait is now over.
The offroader comes in a metallic bronze exterior paint from CarDip with contrasting blue Tiffany accents. The interior is in Tiffany blue as well, including the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and center console. Alex couldn’t have been happier with the result, saying it’s “so gorgeous.”
In fact, she loved it so much that she won't stop with what seems to be one of her top favorite colors. She is planning on putting the same shade in the headliner in the next few weeks.
Fitted with aerodynamically optimized Monoblock 23" wheels made by Brabus, the model also received a new sports exhaust system, that sounds spectacularly brutal, a carbon fiber spare wheel cover in the back, a massive hood scoop and LED spotlights on the roof.
But the biggest update is under the hood of the G. The 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine now delivers 789 horsepower (800 ps) and a peak torque of 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). The regular Mercedes-AMG G 63, which is the base car for the Brabus 800, stops at "only" 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
After taking it for a drive, Alex couldn't have been more excited with her fully customized G-Wagen. And it looks and sounds so... Brabus.
