The Things Kendall Jenner Loves: Her Dog, Her Cadillac, Her G-Wagen, and Her Porsche 911

Kendall Jenner is part of the car-loving family Kardashian-Jenner, and she’s no different. But what sets her apart is the fact that she has a very diverse collection, and just shared a post of appreciation for several of her vehicles in a “things I love” photo dump.
Kendall Jenner, model, and car enthusiast, has a very diverse collection, very different from the members of her famous family. While the rest of the Kardashians generally go for the most recent and modern vehicles, Kendall has a particular liking for vintage.
Although she does own some modern vehicles, like her beautiful Ferrari SF90 Stradale, in her garage, there’s a cappuccino-colored Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, and several vintage Mustangs.
In her most recent post on social media, captioned “Things I love,” the model shared several pictures of her vehicles, and her dog, a Doberman Pinscher named Pyro.
When it comes to her vehicles, she shared a fancy picture of the rear of her light purple 1960 Cadillac Eldorado convertible, a side picture of her silver Mercedes-AMG G 500 Cabriolet, which she often drives, and a picture of herself waiting at a gas station to fill up her 1990s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe.
The post also included a horse, and her own brand of tequila, Drink 818, a picture of herself in the mirror wearing leg weights, and an Instagram vampire filter.
Recently, she has taken her Porsche, and Mercedes G-Class out quite frequently, but she hasn't hopped behind the wheel of her Cadillac for a while.
The model was also criticized this past week for parking her Mercedes G-Wagen in the disabilities spot when going to Pilates with her best friend, model Hailey Bieber. Neither seemed to feel remorse when people commented on it, and reportedly added that they were just trying to get away from the paparazzi waiting for them.
Although she does own some modern vehicles, like her beautiful Ferrari SF90 Stradale, in her garage, there’s a cappuccino-colored Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, and several vintage Mustangs.
In her most recent post on social media, captioned “Things I love,” the model shared several pictures of her vehicles, and her dog, a Doberman Pinscher named Pyro.
When it comes to her vehicles, she shared a fancy picture of the rear of her light purple 1960 Cadillac Eldorado convertible, a side picture of her silver Mercedes-AMG G 500 Cabriolet, which she often drives, and a picture of herself waiting at a gas station to fill up her 1990s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe.
The post also included a horse, and her own brand of tequila, Drink 818, a picture of herself in the mirror wearing leg weights, and an Instagram vampire filter.
Recently, she has taken her Porsche, and Mercedes G-Class out quite frequently, but she hasn't hopped behind the wheel of her Cadillac for a while.
The model was also criticized this past week for parking her Mercedes G-Wagen in the disabilities spot when going to Pilates with her best friend, model Hailey Bieber. Neither seemed to feel remorse when people commented on it, and reportedly added that they were just trying to get away from the paparazzi waiting for them.