Nicki Minaj Flaunts Pink Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Did She Get It from Barbie?

Nicki Minaj flaunted her Rolls-Royce Cullinan in a new series of posts on social media, and it looks just like what you’d expect from the rapper – it's pink as if Barbie owned it.
With her name on Instagram appearing as “Barbie,” and calling her fans “Barbz,” it’s no surprise that Nicki Minaj really, really loves pink. Despite her choice of aggressive lyrics, the rapper has a soft side for cute, pastel colors.
Sharing a set of pictures of her pink Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Nicki Minaj captioned it: “Pull up in dat PINK Rose, not Moët tho ????” as she smiled big at the camera, leaning against her SUV.
In another video, Nicki sits behind the wheel of her luxurious SUV and talks up to some excited fans, giving us a glimpse of the interior of her Cullinan, which, naturally, includes a Starlight Headliner and red-colored leather seats. I have to admit, it’s quite a surprise the interior is not as flashy as the exterior, and Nicki really kept it more elegant on the inside.
Two days ago, she posted a video in which she introduces her pink SUV which she says she calls “Thing-thing,” and revealed “got the pink thing on top” (meaning the Starlight Headliner) for when she drives around her baby, which Nicki calls him affectionately “Papa Bear.”
Since Rolls-Royces are a big thing among celebrities nowadays and many own at least one, for status, comfort, or just for the brand, the female rapper couldn’t miss being in on a trend.
But this isn’t the first pink car she owns since she applied the same pink treatment for her Lamborghini Aventador, and her Bentley Continental GT, which she calls “Barbie Bentley.” Sure, this might make some car lovers roll their eyes out there, but she has to stay on brand.
Knowing her and her big personality, Nicki Minaj’s pink Rolls-Royce Cadillac is really on-brand, despite it might not be just everyone’s cup of tea.
