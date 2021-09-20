Nobody Can Flaunt a Rolls-Royce Like Blac Chyna, She’s Got the Moves to Prove It

It’s not uncommon for artists to feature their beloved luxury cars in music videos, as the best “props” possible, but Blac Chyna gets personal with her Rolls-Royce, using it to flaunt the dance moves that made her famous – all for the promotion of her latest singe, “Thick”.
Years have passed since Angela Renee White, who would become famous as Blac Chyna, flexed her Mercedes G-Wagon and BMW 6-Series on social media, after breaking up with Tyga, the father of her first child. A lot of things have changed since then, including her going through another scandalous breakup with Rob Kardashian and giving birth to a second child, Rob’s daughter.
But one thing still stays the same, and that is Blac Chyna’s love for white, expensive cars. Lots of them. The reality TV star displayed all of her shiny, white toys at the end of last year, in an Instagram story that became viral at the time.
After TV show host Wendy Williams claimed that the single mother of two was asking her for help because she had no place to live, Blac Chyna showed off her collection, including two Rolls-Royce, a Lamborghini, a Ferrari and the Mercedes G-Wagon – all of them sitting outside of her sumptuous mansion in Calabasas, California. No other words except for the lyrics of her first single, were meant to send a clear message to haters.
After her publicized messy split from Rob Kardashian, the entrepreneur (she owns the Lashed Cosmetics brand) focused more on her music career. Her most recent single, “Thick”, in collaboration with Desiigner, dropped in July. Until the official video comes out, the controversial artist gave her fans a show featuring her Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.
Other than using it instead of a dance pole, Blac Chyna gave everyone a glimpse of the custom interior with neon pink trims – a personal touch, just like the red spikes and interior of her infamous 2017 488 Ferrari Spider.
However, it’s not all about the luxury cars, it seems, as Chyna recently said that her “biggest flex” is “taking care of her kids as a single parent, with no child support”.
