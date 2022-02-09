Jeremy Renner Will Show Off His 200-Custom-Vehicle Fleet in Rennervations Docuseries

Jeremy Renner is a true Renaissance man. Renner-sance man, if you will. He considers acting his second job, after that of constructor and fabricator, and he’s just landed a new gig that will focus on the later.
Disney+, the network that carries the Renner-led Hawkeye spinoff series, has greenlit a new Renner series that will take the form of a 4-part non-scripted show. The docuseries will be called Rennervations and, according to Deadline, will focus on Renner’s “lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.”
Renner will star and executive produce the rather silly-named series, which is yet to get a release date. While even diehard Marvel fans will probably be surprised by what seems like a sudden career change, a true Renner fan will know that the actor has always said that acting was his second job. Working with his hands was always the first.
In fact, the announcement ties perfectly with a Men’s Health interview Renner gave toward the end of last year, when he revealed that his Nevadahome, aka his ranch above Lake Tahoe, was “more of a powerhouse ranch” than an actual horse ranch. He has amassed there a unique collection that includes over 200 vehicles of all kinds, from old school buses to trucks and vans, and even ambulances and over 30 firetrucks.
Unlike most celebrities, Renner didn’t just buy these to have something to brag about over dinner with his rich friends. Instead, he bought and fixed them up himself, giving most a second lease at life. At the time, he mentioned a firetruck that had been turned into a party-mobile, complete with bounce-house, and slurpee and snow-cone machine. He also talked about a variety of conversions: he turned ambulances into mobile veterinary units and buses into tiny homes, glamping units, or mobile gyms and barbershops.
Disney+ is still keeping mum on the project, but if 1 plus 1 equals 2, it definitely looks like we’re about to see some of these unique creations that Renner has built on his farm.
